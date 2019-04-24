Man killed 4-month-old when he found out he wasn’t the father, Tennessee cops say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A Tennessee man is accused of beating a 4-month-old to death after he learned he wasn’t the child’s father.

Jose Avila-Agurcia, 33, is charged by police with “first-degree murder in perpetuation of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” WREG reports.

He was arrested Tuesday, according to Shelby County online jail records, which show his last name spelled as “Avila-Agurcia” despite some news outlets referring to him as “Agurcia-Avila.”

The man’s charge is connected to the “death of Alexander Lizondro-Chacon, a baby he thought was his throughout the mother’s pregnancy,” the Commercial Appeal wrote.





SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Memphis police say Avila-Agurcia punched the child “so hard it stopped breathing,” per WHBQ.

Lizondro-Chacon’s mom called 911 on April 12 after finding the baby unresponsive, WHBQ reports. The baby died at a local hospital, according to WREG.

The baby died from head trauma, “had a fractured skull and rib, and pneumonia,” the Commercial Appeal wrote.

The mom later told police Avila-Agurcia allegedly confessed to killing the child, according to WREG. He “struck the baby multiple times in the head because he was angry” when he found out the child wasn’t his, police say, the Commercial Appeal reports.

Avila-Agurcia is being held without bond and is scheduled to go to court Thursday, the newspaper reports.