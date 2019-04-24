Rapper Bun B shoots robber who pulled gun on his wife, Texas cops say

Houston rapper Bun B in 2014. AP

Rapper Bun B shot at the robber who pulled a gun on his wife during a home invasion on Tuesday evening, Houston police said, according to KHOU.

The Texas rapper’s wife opened the door and discovered an armed and masked man who demanded property, KTRK reported. That was at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, and the woman thought it was a delivery person, according to the TV station.

“Bun B’s wife directed the robber to their car and while hearing the commotion, Bun B grabbed a gun and came downstairs, said police,” according to KTRK.

“Her fear was that this was someone trying to target her husband, so she gave him the car keys and all the possessions she had,” attorney Charles Adams said, according to KHOU.

After the woman offered the suspect — since identified as 20-year-old DeMonte Jackson — the Audi in the garage, Bun B walked out and the two men shot at each other, police said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Jackson was shot in the shoulder and ran away, the Chronicle reported, “but Bun B was able to chase him down and force him to take his mask off, police said.”

Jackson was taken to the hospital and faces “two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary with intent to commit another felony,” according to the Chronicle.

Bun B and his wife were not hurt during the robbery, KHOU reported.