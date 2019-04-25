The Latest: Gov. Hogan demands Baltimore mayor’s resignation

The Latest on investigations involving Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The governor of Maryland is calling for the resignation of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Gov. Larry Hogan says "Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust" and is "clearly not fit to lead."

Hogan cites the state probe he directed into Pugh's financial dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System, and Thursday's federal raids of her homes and offices as well as the office of her attorney.

He says Baltimore needs strong and responsible leadership now more than ever, so "for the good of the city, Mayor Pugh must resign."

___

7:48 a.m.

Agents with the FBI and IRS are gathering evidence inside the two homes of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and in City Hall.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz says multiple agents are "executing court-authorized search warrants" at "both residences and City Hall."

The mayor's spokesman, James Bentley, said he has no immediate comment on the Thursday raids. Her attorney Steve Silverman, did not immediately return calls.

Pugh and five of her staffers are now on paid leave amid a scandal over her book sales.