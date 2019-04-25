A California fugitive wanted on child sexual abuse is found living in the Keys

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

People on the lam must love South Florida.

Once again, an out-of-state fugitive wanted for a violent crime has been found living in the Florida Keys.

Jason David Adams, 39, of California, had been recently living in the 2400 block of Palm Beach Road on Big Pine Key, about 30 miles north of Key West.

Jason David Adams Monroe County Sheriff's Office

He fled from an arrest warrant issued in Sacramento, California, that accuses him of sexually abusing a 10-year-old, deputies said.





The warrant was issued on April 19 and charges Adams with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, said Monroe sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.

After being tipped off by the FBI that Adams was likely in the Keys, Monroe deputies found Adams at a construction site Thursday morning. He was arrested without incident.

Adams was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center and is being held without bond.

“He will be returned to California to face the charges,” Linhardt said.

Adams joins a list of fugitives found in the Keys this year.

In March, Donald Myotte was nabbed while illegally camping in Key West. He was wanted in Massachusetts on two counts of sexual assault on a disabled person.

In February, a Georgia man who violated his probation for child molestation by leaving his hometown was caught hiding out in the Lower Florida Keys.

William Sabec, 29, was arrested on two warrants from two different county judges in Georgia. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him in February at a bar on Big Pine. That arrest marked the fourth out-of-state fugitive arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in as many days.