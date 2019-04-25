Driver going 80 mph put Gatorade in baby seat but left child unsecured, cops say

A Twitter post by Redmond, Washington, police shows a baby asleep next to a child car seat carrying Gatorade bottles. Officers say the driver was stopped going 80 mph. Redmond Police Department

Police in Redmond, Washington, were so astonished they took a photo and put it on Twitter, a social media post says.

Officers pulled over a driver going 80 mph on Highway 520 to discover he’d stashed Gatorade bottles in a child’s car seat while a young girl slept unsecured on the back seat, police wrote.

“THIS IS NEVER OK!” officers wrote on Twitter “Thankfully the child was fine, but PLEASE use car seats for kids, not Gatorade.”

The man told police at the 10:30 a.m. Wednesday stop that the child had fallen asleep and he didn’t want to wake her, KIRO reported.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of reckless endangerment and driving without a license and proof of insurance, police wrote on Twitter.

