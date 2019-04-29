Snapchat date ends in brass knuckle attack, robbery after woman set man up, TX cops say

A man and a woman who connected through Snapchat had met in person several times before an alleged attack on the man, Texas police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The woman — 20-year-old Viviana Leilane Bruno — suggested that she and her Snapchat date go to a San Antonio park to “sit in the car and get intimate” after midnight on April 4, according to an arrest affidavit, the Express-News reported.

While the two were in the back seat of Bruno’s car at the park, she said she needed to grab a condom from the trunk, the affidavit states, according to KSAT.

“The affidavit states that when Bruno got out of the car and opened her trunk, a man opened the back door of the vehicle and pulled the victim out of the car, assaulted him with brass knuckles and demanded his keys,” KSAT reported. Another man was also pointing a shotgun at the male victim, according to the TV station.

The man reported to police that he saw Bruno sitting in the front of her car — and that she did not seem shocked, KEYE reported. She and the two other men are accused of stealing the victim’s keys and cell phone before driving away, the station reported.

A resident of a nearby home helped the victim, KSAT reported, and the victim then went home. Once he got home, the man reported that cash was also stolen from his bedroom, according to KSAT.

He watched his home surveillance video and saw a man stealing his money, KEYE reported.

That security footage was provided to police, the Express-News reported.

Bruno has since been arrested and faces an aggravated robbery charge in connection to the set up, the Express-News reported.

Bexar County Jail inmate records show that she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

“The other robbers were not named in the affidavit,” KSAT reported. “It’s unclear if they’ve been arrested in connection with the robbery.”