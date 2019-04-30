Whale migrating north stops along the Outer Banks for a snack, video shows

Whale feeding close to Outer Banks beach A fishing guide with Island Life Charters caught this video of a whale feeding off North Carolina's Outer Banks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fishing guide with Island Life Charters caught this video of a whale feeding off North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The whale breaks the surface of the water and goes under again for seconds, the video shows. It comes back up head first with its mouth open wide just off the beach near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

The whale was about 75 yards off the beach in the Outer Banks, fishing guide Mikey Sabadic said. He took the video Sunday.

“For anyone who didn’t get to see the whale in Kitty Hawk today I got a really cool clip of the whale breaching and getting a mouth full of menhaden!” said Sabadic, who was leading a fishing trip with Island Life Outfitters.

March and April are the time to see whales migrating north along the North Carolina coast, headed from the warm southern waters back to the feeding grounds near Canada, the North Carolina Aquarium told The Pilot newspaper.

“One of the most predictable great whales that pass through our waters is the humpback. These behemoths tend to swim near shore during migration, increasing the likelihood of a sighting,” according to N.C. Aquariums’ Sherry White, The Pilot reports.

It’s not confirmed what type of whale appears in the video.

“Wait till the end!! Just lucky to be in the right spot at the right time! Right outside the first bar not some 75yrds off the beach,” Sabadic said on Facebook. “Never know what you might see while on the water!”

