Missing brothers may be in Florida, police say. Father wanted on felony charges

Carter Strother, 10, and Joel Strother II, 12 Presque Isle Police Department

Two missing brothers, 10 and 12, may be in Florida after their father took them from a small town in northern Maine, police say.

Joel Strother, the father, allegedly took the boys and left Maine, violating a custody agreement, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

“We have...reason to believe that Mr. Strother has both children with him and has taken the children to Florida,” the department said on Facebook Tuesday. “As of late last week a felony level warrant was issued for the arrest of Joel Strother, which he is aware of.”

“We have had a phone conversation with their father who is refusing to cooperate with Law Enforcement,” police said in a post Monday.

Police say Joel Strother took his sons from Maine and may be in Florida. Presque Isle Police Department

In a separate post Monday, police said, “We have reason to believe the children have been taken out of state against their will and may possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina.”





Police said Strother is driving a “2006 Metallic/Pewter colored GMC Terrain with temporary paper registration plates.”

“He has violated the custody agreement,” Detective Chris Beck said, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“He has basically hidden the children. There has been no communication from Mr. Strother or from the two children to their mother,” Beck told the newspaper.

Police ask anyone with information to call (207) 764-4476.

