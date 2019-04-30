2 killed at UNC Charlotte, 4 others injured. Suspect in custody, officials say

Two are dead after shots were fired at UNCC UNCC students walk off campus after shots are fired. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNCC students walk off campus after shots are fired.

Two people were killed and four others are hurt after shots were fired at the UNC Charlotte campus on Tuesday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

Two of the people who were shot have life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

As of 7 p.m., the lockdown on the campus was continuing.





About a half-hour later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that the “scene was secure” and that they had one person in custody.

“No reason to believe anyone else involved,” police tweeted. “CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.”





UNCC describes itself as an urban research university with more than 29,000 students from 85 countries, and is part of the UNC public university system. It offers undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told UNCC students and families to head to 8600 University City Blvd. at the Harris Teeter supermarket to reunite with their families.

Tuesday was the last day of classes.

Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved.



CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

Earlier, campus officials urged everyone in a tweet to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”





“ACTIVE ASSAILANT,” warned the university’s website.

The university first tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. Shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

In a second tweet, at about 6:25 p.m., university officials said a campus lockdown continued. “Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage,” the tweet advised.

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

In a third alert, the university’s office of emergency management said “buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands.”

A university spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. No victims names have been released yet.

People on campus texted loved ones that they were safe and described terrifyin .





UNCC librarian Laura McShane was working at her desk in the nearby Atkins Library when she “heard a ruckus” loud enough to come through her headphones as she listened to “The Game of Thrones” soundtrack.

“Students were running down the hall right behind my office,” McShane told the Observer by phone from the campus. “I was about to go out a shoosh them (to be quiet). I had no idea something like that was happening. Almost immediately a student said there was a shooter on campus.

“I said get in,” McShane told the students as she ushered seven into her office. “It happened so fast I nearly closed the door on one student. I took a big table and barricaded the door, and we got back in the back corner. I said if anyone is out there, they would not find us here.”





McShane said she told the students ”to stay calm. I offered them snacks, and I had a water bottle I gave to one student. We were quiet as mice.”

She thought at first that a shooter was in the library. “The first three to five minutes were the most terrifying of my life.”

Devin Searcy, 19, said he was attending a baseball game when he got a text from his mother, Helen Searcy, a student and employee on campus.





She texted him from inside a closet at Bell Gym — about a quarter mile from the library — where she was hiding with several other people. “Stay put,” she texted. “Don’t come here.”

Searcy was evacuated with others from the baseball game. “I’m just hoping she can get out of there safely,” Searcy said. “I just can’t believe what’s going on.”

As news of the shooting spread, Sen. Thom Tillis said on Twitter, “Absolutely horrific news at #UNCC Susan and I are grateful for the first responders at the scene and our thoughts are with the @unccharlotte community.”

Said Rep. Richard Hudson on Twitter: “Renee & I are heartbroken to see violence at my alma mater @unccharlotte. Grateful for the quick action of 1st responders & police. Our prayers are with victims, their families & the #49er community. I’ll continue to monitor the situation & pray for the safety of our campus #UNCC.”

