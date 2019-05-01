Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was headed to UNC Charlotte for concert when shooting started

Campus police give update on UNC Charlotte shooting Jeff Baker, Chief of UNC Charlotte police chief, conducts the first briefing in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus April 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeff Baker, Chief of UNC Charlotte police chief, conducts the first briefing in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus April 30, 2019.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was scheduled to play a concert at UNC-Charlotte Tuesday evening before a shooting on campus killed two people and injured four more.

The concert was scheduled to start just 20 minutes after the shooting started around 5:40 p.m. Police quickly arrested a suspect, Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, but campus remained on lockdown late into the night.

“I’m safe y’all,” the rapper tweeted just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram stories at about the same time, Waka Flocka said, “I pray all my fans are safe and ok! ... I just landed in Charlotte to terry news! I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue,” he continued.. “Please to all my supporters and followers be safe!” according to an image of the post on Twitter.

UNC-Charlotte Police Chief Jeff Baker told reporters Tuesday night that the shooting suspect was “not on our radar,” The Charlotte Observer reported. He did not say if Terrell, who had a handgun, shot at random or targeted specific people at the university.

Police charged Terrell “with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm on educational property and possession of a gun on educational property, according to jail records,” The Observer reported.

