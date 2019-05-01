‘Don’t wash your raw chicken!’ CDC’s advice has some people sizzling

What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it? Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.

It all started when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention served up some advice on Twitter.

“Don’t wash your raw chicken!” the CDC tweeted. “Washing can spread germs from the chicken to other food or utensils in the kitchen.”

The agency included a link to the “Chicken and Food Poisoning” section on its website, which includes plenty of advice when it comes to cooking chicken safely.

Don’t wash your raw chicken! Washing can spread germs from the chicken to other food or utensils in the kitchen. https://t.co/QlFpd1alG3 pic.twitter.com/bLB1ofcuh7 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 26, 2019

Some of those tips include using a separate cutting board for raw chicken, using a thermometer to make sure your meat has an internal temperature of 165 degrees, and washing your hands before and after handling the meat.

Of the 10 pieces of advice listed, only one tip was in bold.

“Do not wash raw chicken.”

If you do, “chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops,” the CDC said.





And while the advice was well-intentioned, many people on Twitter got all steamed up about it — and it led to some fiery opinions.

“I have been washing my raw chickens with warm water and lime for ages without problems,” one response says.

“theres no intelligence anywhere in this tweet,” says another.

I have been washing my raw chickens with warm water and lime for ages without problems. — Owen James (March 18) (@owenjamesja) April 28, 2019 Sorry. We don’t take advice from people who only season meat with pepper and salt. — IG:DjSanjay876 (@DjSanjay876) April 28, 2019 theres no intelligence anywhere in this tweet pic.twitter.com/5KtHwvkHoe — Hannah Paige (@hannahcx16) April 28, 2019 Or.... clean the sink. Clean the chicken with vinegar, salt, and lime/lemon. Clean the sink and counter again like ???? — jamaican frida kahlo (@karaxbear_) April 29, 2019 Does the cdc think we’re putting clean dishes in the sink, basting them in chicken water and then putting those dishes right back in the cupboard? Y’all dumb. — Anastasija Krstic (@anastasijakay) April 29, 2019

On Monday — three days after the CDC tweeted about raw chicken — the agency replied to the sizzling opinions.

“We didn’t mean to get you all hot about not washing your chicken!” the CDC said. “But it’s true: kill germs by cooking chicken thoroughly, not washing it. You shouldn’t wash any poultry, meat, or eggs before cooking. They can all spread germs around your kitchen. Don’t wing food safety!”

We didn’t mean to get you all hot about not washing your chicken! But it’s true: kill germs by cooking chicken thoroughly, not washing it. You shouldn’t wash any poultry, meat, or eggs before cooking. They can all spread germs around your kitchen. Don’t wing food safety! — CDC (@CDCgov) April 29, 2019

While many responded that they still plan to wash their raw chicken, others defended the advice.

“The cdc wrote the article the C!!D!!C!! The comments are killing me,” one response says. “These are people that handle Ebola but folks can’t trust their advice on handling poultry?”





“The responses in here, reminds me that a lot of (people) do things (because) it was done before them & never asked why... now they got raw chicken juice on (their) clothes, floors & God knows what else...,” another says.

The cdc wrote the article the

C!!D!!C!!

The comments are killing me. These are people that handle Ebola but folks can’t trust their advice on handling poultry? ‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bwrxzmDVSr — Y’all are mad funny (@triceydub) April 26, 2019 The responses in here, reminds me that a lot of ppl do things bcus it was done before them & never asked why... now they got raw chicken juice on they clothes, floors & God knows what else... — lloydowens (@kleandesigns) April 27, 2019

You should know that this is advice is not limited to raw chicken — and the advice doesn’t just come from the CDC.

“The USDA wants you to wash your hands, not your turkey, despite what mom, Grandma and various recipes might tell you,” the Kansas City Star reported in 2017. “It has offered that recommendation for several years now, but it’s clearly not taken to heart.”

At the time, nearly 70 percent of people said they wash their Thanksgiving turkey before cooking it, the Star reported.

“Some consumers think they are removing bacteria and making their meat or poultry safe,” the USDA says. “However, some of the bacteria are so tightly attached that you could not remove them no matter how many times you washed.

“But there are other types of bacteria that can be easily washed off and splashed on the surfaces of your kitchen,” the department continues. “Failure to clean these contaminated areas can lead to foodborne illness. Cooking (baking, broiling, boiling, and grilling) to the right temperature kills the bacteria, so washing food is not necessary.”