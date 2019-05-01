‘Avengers: Endgame’ fans exposed to measles at midnight premiere, LA officials say

This is why measles is so dangerous Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease.

A woman in her 20s who attended a midnight premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” in California may have exposed the opening night audience to measles, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The woman, who lives in Placentia, contracted the illness while traveling overseas, KTLA reported. She was not aware she was sick when she attended a showing of the blockbuster movie in Fullerton, the station said.

Patrons at the AMC movie theater on Lemon Street between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday may have been exposed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The woman also went to work for several days and visited a hospital emergency room while possibly contagious, The Orange County Register reported.

She’s the first person to come down with measles in Orange County this year, KTLA reported. Officials did not say whether the woman had been vaccinated for measles.

Measles cases in the U.S. are at the highest on record “since the disease was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000,” CNN reported.

The U.S. has seen 704 cases across 22 states in 2019, Fox News reported.

Most outbreaks have centered on communities with low vaccination rates, CNN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that children receive two vaccinations against measles, administered along with vaccines for the mumps and rubella.

Measles is highly infectious, resulting in the signature red spots and rashes along with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, the CDC says.





Complications can include ear infections leading to permanent hearing loss, pneumonia, swelling of the brain and death, the CDC reports. Out of every 1,000 children who contract the disease, one or two will die.

“Avengers: Endgame,” billed as the climax to the first 22 films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has raked in more than $1.4 billion worldwide since premiering last weekend, Deadline reports.

