She was vaping in class and started to hallucinate. A fellow student was arrested

Here’s yet another reason high school administrators don’t want students vaping on campus.

A high school girl in Naples started hallucinating in class at Golden Gate High School on Wednesday and had to hospitalized, ABC7 reported.

The girl, who said she was struggling to breathe and was hallucinating, told emergency responders she’d vaped after accepting the smoking instrument from a 17-year-old classmate.

He was taken to Naples jail, NBC 2 reported.

“Kids need to be educated and know what can happen to them if they try an activity like vaping or e-cigs or whatever else is out there,” Tania DiCarlo, daughter of retired Florida teacher Debra DiCarlo, told ABC7.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic cannabinoid abuse has become a growing global problem, and first arrived in the U.S. in 2008.

Since then, thousands of calls nationwide to poison control centers have been placed from concerned users who have cited ailments including nausea, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts and psychosis. Nearly 8,000 calls were made in 2015, a particularly high year, according to the CDC.

Street names for synthetic marijuana include “Spice,” “K2” and “Mind Trip.” It is not clear if the student knew she was inhaling the compound.

The CDC warns that the effects of synthetic cannabinoid abuse can “range from temporary changes in mental status to death.”