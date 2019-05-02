Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars franchise dies, family says

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, agreed to meet “Chewbacca mom” Candace Parker in a letter read by James Corden’s on Monday’s “Late Late Show.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) AP

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in most of the Star Wars films, died April 30, according to his family.

“The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away,” said a Facebook post. “He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”

Mayhew was at his Texas home when the 74-year-old died, Fantha Tracks reported.

Mayhew played the Wookiee in the original Star Wars trilogy, and “Revenge of the Sith,” the 2005 finale of the ensuing prequels, IMDB reported.

The 7-foot-3 Mayhew was the sidekick to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, the Associated Press reported.

His family said on Facebook that he was able to return to the role for “The Force Awakens,” after being “wheel-chair bound.” He served as a consultant on “The Last Jedi” when Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo took over the role.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held on June 29, but fans will get a chance to pay tribute to the man who played “Chewie,” in December at a Los Angeles memorial at EmpireConLA, according to the family’s post.

Mayhew is the latest member of the original core cast of Star Wars actors who have died, along with Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2), who both passed away in 2016.

Mayhew was discovered while working as an attendant at a London hospital, according to IMBD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.