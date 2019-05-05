AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Israeli man killed by rocket amid massive firing from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — An early morning rocket from the Gaza Strip killed an Israeli man Sunday outside a home in the coastal city of Ashkelon amid a massive wave of attacks, marking the first Israeli casualty from rocket fire since the 2014 war with Hamas militants.

Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four, was struck in the chest by shrapnel in a residential courtyard from one of the 450 rockets fired from Gaza in less than 24 hours — one of the most intense flareups of violence in years.

The Israeli military says it has launched some 220 airstrikes against militant targets in Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli strikes had killed six Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and her 14-month-old daughter, Seba Abu Arar, in their east Gaza City home Saturday.

However, military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Sunday a detailed review had found that a Palestinian rocket had misfired and killed the two civilians. He said the Palestinians were "trying to sell a story that isn't true."

The sudden outburst in fighting has broken a month-long lull. Egyptian mediators had been trying to negotiate a long-term cease-fire between the two sides, who have fought three wars and several other rounds of conflict over the past decade.

Kim oversees missile firing drills, tells troops to be alert

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media on Sunday showed leader Kim Jong Un observing live-fire drills of long-range multiple rocket launchers and what appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile, a day after South Korea expressed concern that the launches were a violation of an inter-Korean agreement to cease all hostile acts.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over Saturday's drills and stressed that his front-line troops should keep a "high alert posture" and enhance combat ability to "defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country."

The weapons launches were a likely sign of Pyongyang's growing frustration at stalled diplomatic talks with Washington meant to provide coveted sanctions relief in return for nuclear disarmament. They also highlighted the fragility of the detente between the Koreas, which in a military agreement reached last September vowed to completely cease "all hostile acts" against each other in land, air and sea.

South Korea said it's "very concerned" about North Korea's weapons launches, calling them a violation of the agreements to reduce animosities between the countries. The statement, issued after an emergency meeting Saturday of top officials at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, also urged North Korea to stop committing acts that would raise military tensions and join efforts to resume nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff initially said on Saturday that the North launched a single missile from the site near the coastal town of Wonsan but later said in a statement that "several projectiles" had been fired.

Fines, jail time? Trump team resists oversight, Dems dig in

WASHINGTON (AP) — They're talking at the Capitol about jailing people. Imposing steep fines. All sorts of extraordinary, if long-shot measures to force the White House to comply with Democratic lawmakers' request for information about President Donald Trump stemming from the special counsel's Russia investigation.

This is the remarkable state of affairs between the executive and legislative branches, unseen in recent times, as Democrats try to break through Trump's blockade of investigations and exert congressional oversight of the administration.

"One of the things that everybody in this country needs to think about is when the president denies the Congress documents and access to key witnesses, basically what they're doing is saying, Congress you don't count," said Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"We cannot — we simply cannot — have a presidency that is run as if it were a king or a dictator in charge," said Cummings, D-Md.

Trump's blanket refusal to engage in oversight — and Democrats' unrelenting demand that he do so — is testing the system of checks and balances with a deepening standoff in the aftermath of Robert Mueller's investigation.

In time for Ramadan, Iraqi TV drama returns after 7 years

BAGHDAD (AP) — Every evening at the Muntada al-Masrah theater on Baghdad's Rashid street, the cast and crew of the first TV drama filmed in Iraq in seven years take their places among the rooms and courtyard of this 19th-century building and shoot new scenes of their highly-anticipated series.

The arts are coming to life again in Baghdad, bringing with it a touch of hope and comfort as the country works to rebuild after 16 years of war.

And after two decades abroad, two of Iraq's leading actors have returned to take part in "The Hotel," the twenty-episode drama set to air during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"The Iraqi people are parched for drama," said Hassan Hosni, a drama star of the 1990s, who returned from Saudi Arabia to direct "The Hotel," a show about the seedy underbelly of Baghdad and its entanglement with human trafficking.

It is the first Ramadan drama to be produced in Iraq since 2012, according to the cast and crew, and it heralds a return of an essential TV genre to the country.

Maximum Security owner: Derby disqualification 'egregious'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security co-owner Gary West criticized race stewards' disqualification of his horse's Kentucky Derby victory as "egregious" and said he was pondering his next step, including a possible appeal.

"I think this is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing, and not just because it's our horse," West told The Associated Press by phone Saturday night.

Several hours earlier, Maximum Security appeared to back up his undefeated record with a 1¾-length victory in the slop over Country House in the Kentucky Derby. The victory was overturned 22 minutes later with a stunning decision by the stewards to disqualify the 9-2 second choice because of interference.

Runner-up Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was elevated to the winner's circle to the astonishment of Maximum Security's team, which insisted the horse did not cut off his competitors.

West said his team is exploring options to appeal, starting with the stewards. The owner said stewards told him he can see a replay of the incident on Thursday.

Biden: Trump, Republicans allowing Jim Crow to return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden charged Saturday that Jim Crow is "sneaking back in" as he emphasized voting rights at his first presidential campaign stop in South Carolina, where black voters play a key role in the South's first presidential primary.

In criticizing Republican efforts to adopt more stringent voting rules, including identification requirements and curtailing early voting hours, Biden recalled the racial segregation laws of the past.

"You've got Jim Crow sneaking back in," he said, referring to the era before the civil rights movement. "You know what happens when you have an equal right to vote? They lose."

Biden centered much of his trip around the need to restore decency to the White House. "Your state motto is, 'While I breathe, I hope,'" he said at the rally after continuing his full-throated denunciation of President Donald Trump. "It's not a joke. We're breathing, but God, we have got to have hope."

He kept up that theme at a private evening fundraiser, telling several dozen donors that he expects a nasty race from President Donald Trump.

7 Venezuelan military officers killed in chopper crash

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Seven Venezuelan military officers were killed on Saturday when their helicopter crashed while heading to a state where President Nicolás Maduro appeared alongside troops, days after the opposition called in vain for a military uprising.

The Cougar helicopter hurtled into a mountain outside Caracas in the early hours of an overcast day in the capital. An investigation was underway.

The armed forces in a statement said the chopper was heading to San Carlos in Cojedes state. That's near a military academy where Maduro appeared early Saturday to oversee training exercises following a week of intrigue that saw a small group of security forces turn against him in the failed attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaidó to overthrow the government.

On board the helicopter were two lieutenant colonels as well as five lower-ranking officers. The statement didn't say if the chopper was part of the presidential delegation.

Also in Caracas on Saturday, a protester handed over a written appeal for the military's support, but a Venezuelan policeman burned the document and let the ashes fall to the ground.

Pope urges migrant-skeptic Bulgarians to open hearts, homes

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Pope Francis urged Bulgarians on Sunday to open their hearts and homes to migrants, arguing that a country like Bulgaria, which is losing so much of its population to emigration, should well understand the forces that drive people to leave their native lands.

As he arrived in the Balkan nation for a two-day visit, Francis "respectfully suggested" that Bulgarians recognize that migrants are fleeing war, conflict or dire poverty "to find new opportunities in life or simply a safe refuge."

"To all Bulgarians, who are familiar with the drama of emigration, I respectfully suggest that you not close your eyes, your hearts or your hands — in accordance with your best tradition — to those who knock at your door," he told government officials at the presidential palace in Sofia, the capital.

Bulgaria's center-right, pro-Brussels coalition government includes three nationalist, anti-migrant parties. The government has called for the European Union to close borders to migrants and has sealed off its own border to Turkey with a barbed-wire fence.

But the country is also losing its own population at a faster clip than any other nation, according to the U.N. Its current population of 7 million is expected to dwindle to 5.4 million by 2050 and to 3.9 million by the end of the century.

Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna, a pioneer for gay rights, accepted the Advocate for Change Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards with a rousing speech that went from playful to emotional, bringing the audience to its feet.

The 60-year-old pop icon turned heads as she walked to her table at the Hilton Midtown in New York on Saturday night, before taking the stage to celebrate her three decades of advocacy work in the LGBTQ community.

"Why have I always fought for change? That's a hard question to answer. It's like trying to explain the importance of reading or the need to love. Growing up I always felt like an outsider, like I didn't fit in. It wasn't because I didn't shave under my armpits, I just didn't fit in, OK," she said. "The first gay man I ever met was named Christopher Flynn. He was my ballet teacher in high school and he was the first person that believed in me, that made me feel special as a dancer, as an artist and as a human being. I know this sounds trivial and superficial, but he was the first man to tell me I was beautiful."

Madonna went on to say Flynn took her to her first gay club in Detroit, and that the evening changed her life.

"For the first time I saw men kissing men, girls dressed like boys, boys wearing hot pants, insane, incredible dancing and a kind of freedom and joy and happiness that I had never seen before," she said. "I finally felt like I was not alone, that it was OK to be different and to not be like everybody else. And that after all, I was not a freak. I felt at home, and it gave me hope."

Harden scores 41 as Rockets outlast Warriors 126-121 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden made a 3-pointer to finish off the Golden State Warriors in overtime.

Eric Gordon helped the Rockets get to that point with the best playoff performance of his career.

Harden scored 41 points, and Houston outlasted the Warriors 126-121 on Saturday night to cut the deficit in the Western Conference semifinals to 2-1.

A layup by P.J. Tucker put Houston up by three with about 2 minutes left and the Warriors missed shots on their next two possessions. That set up the 3-pointer by Harden with 49 seconds left that made it 124-118.

Kevin Durant made three free throws after that, but Harden added a layup to stretch the lead. Stephen Curry, who dislocated a finger in Game 2, missed a wide-open layup and Harden grabbed the rebound to secure the victory.