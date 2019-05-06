Man busted for drugs wore ‘thank you for pot smoking’ shirt in mug shot, NC cops say

Bradley Alexander Adams is facing drug-trafficking charges, Craven County deputies say.

A 29-year-old North Carolina man was photographed wearing a marijuana shirt — in his jail mug shot after being arrested on drug charges.

Bradley Alexander Adams, who is accused of having drugs in his house, had the words “‘thank you for pot smoking” written across his shirt, according to a Facebook post on Monday from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The photo was taken Thursday, and Adams was charged with multiple drug-trafficking charges, WITN reports.

Deputies were searching Adams’ house in Havelock when they found “5 pounds of marijuana, edible marijuana food, approximately 28 grams of cocaine, ecstasy and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD),” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Earlier on Thursday, officials responded to the house after reports of “a male subject with a rifle,” according to the Facebook post.

“Upon investigating the residents denied that an assault occurred,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the residence and executed a search warrant.”

Adams received a $1 million bond and could face additional charges, according to Craven County officials.

