AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Refusal to turn over Trump tax returns sets up legal battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won't be turning President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House.

Mnuchin told Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a Monday letter that the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" as Supreme Court precedent requires.

In making that determination, Mnuchin said he relied on the advice of the Justice Department. He concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." He said the Justice Department will provide a more detailed legal justification soon.

The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump's tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit. Last week, Neal promised "we'll be ready" to act soon after Monday's deadline.

Treasury's denial came the same day that the House Judiciary panel scheduled a vote for Wednesday on whether to find Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for a full, unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Fights with other House panels are ongoing.

Myanmar frees Reuters reporters jailed for Secrecy Act crime

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act over reporting on security forces' abuses of Rohingya Muslims were pardoned and released Tuesday.

The convictions of Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, had drawn condemnation from rights groups, Western governments and press associations, and the two journalists had garnered several awards and other honors. In April, they shared with their Reuters colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, one of journalism's highest honors.

The two were freed after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for 6,520 prisoners, said Zaw Zaw, chief of Insein Prison in the country's largest city, Yangon.

Myanmar's Supreme Court on April 23 had rejected the journalists' final appeal against their seven-year prison terms. Their convictions were related to reporting on security forces' abuses of the Muslim Rohingya minority. The reporters contended they were framed because of official displeasure over their reporting.

"I want to say that I am very happy today," Wa Lone said to reporters who had gathered in front of the prison. "I want to thank our friends and families who were trying for our freedom and also to those from all over the world who sympathized with us."

House committee moving ahead with contempt vote for Barr

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is poised to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress — the opening salvo in what could be a lengthy, acrimonious court battle between House Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration over special counsel Robert Mueller's report .

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress, citing the Justice Department's failure to provide the full text of Mueller's report by the Monday morning deadline. Nadler, D-N.Y., said Barr's failure to comply with a subpoena left them with "no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings."

The movement to hold Barr in contempt reflects the deepening rift between Democrats and Barr, whom they accuse of spinning the results of Mueller's investigation to Trump's benefit. Barr, in a memo summarizing Mueller's investigation , said there was insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice — a conclusion Democrats fiercely dispute.

Nadler said the version of Mueller's report that has already been released to the public offered "disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels." Now, he said, lawmakers need the full version and the underlying evidence "to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation and other constitutional responsibilities."

The committee said contempt proceedings could be postponed if the attorney general makes a "good faith" effort to comply with the committee.

10 Things to Know for Today

1. CHINA'S ECONOMY CZAR HEADING TO WASHINGTON

President Xi Jinping sends his top economic adviser despite worries Beijing might cancel after Trump threatened to escalate a tariff war over China's technology ambitions.

2. US-IRAN TENSIONS RISE

Iran's president is weighing next steps following a sudden White House announcement that a U.S. aircraft carrier and a bomber wing would be deployed in the Persian Gulf.

Pakistani Christian girls targeted by Chinese as brides

GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Muqadas Ashraf was just 16 when her parents married her off to a Chinese man who had come to Pakistan looking for a bride. Less than five months later, Muqadas is back in her home country, pregnant and seeking a divorce from a husband she says was abusive.

She is one of hundreds of poor Christian girls who have been trafficked to China in a market for brides that has swiftly grown in Pakistan since late last year, activists say. Brokers are aggressively seeking out girls for Chinese men, sometimes even cruising outside churches to ask for potential brides. They are being helped by Christian clerics paid to target impoverished parents in their congregation with promises of wealth in exchange for their daughters.

Parents receive several thousand dollars and are told that their new sons-in-law are wealthy Christian converts. The grooms turn out to be neither, according to several brides, their parents, an activist, pastors and government officials, all of whom spoke to The Associated Press. Once in China, the girls — most often married against their will — can find themselves isolated in remote rural regions, vulnerable to abuse, unable to communicate and reliant on a translation app even for a glass of water.

"This is human smuggling," said Aslam Augustine, the human rights and minorities minister in Pakistan's Punjab province, in an interview with the AP. "Greed is really responsible for these marriages ... I have met with some of these girls and they are very poor."

Augustine accused the Chinese government and its embassy in Pakistan of turning a blind eye to the practice by unquestioningly issuing visas and documents. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that, saying China has zero tolerance for illegal transnational marriage agencies.

China economy czar heading for Washington tariff war talks

BEIJING (AP) — China confirmed Tuesday its economy czar will go to Washington for trade talks despite fears he might cancel after President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions.

The announcement suggests President Xi Jinping's government is putting its desire to end a conflict that has battered Chinese exporters ahead of the political need to look tough in the face of U.S. pressure.

The decision to have Vice Premier Liu He, Xi's top economic adviser, take part in talks due to start Thursday might keep alive hopes the two biggest global economies could make peace as early as this week.

The Trump administration is pressing Beijing to roll back plans for government-led development of Chinese global competitors in robotics, electric cars and other technologies. Washington, Europe, Japan and other trading partners say those violate China's market-opening commitments and are based in part on stolen technology.

Trump's announcement Sunday that he would increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% caused global stock markets to plunge. Markets steadied after a Chinese spokesman said Monday that envoys still were preparing to go to the United States, though there was no word then whether Liu would take part.

Loophole could keep young terror suspects out of US court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's ability to charge minors for supporting terrorist groups has been hampered by a 2018 Supreme Court decision, forcing prosecutors to hand off at least one such case to local authorities in a state without anti-terrorism laws.

The court's decision in a case unrelated to terrorism opened a loophole that could allow young supporters of groups like the Islamic State to skate on charges from the federal government.

The legal gap was highlighted by the case of Matin Azizi-Yarand , who was sentenced in a Texas state court last month after plotting to shoot police officers and civilians at a suburban shopping mall in an Islamic State-inspired rampage planned to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

In most cases like this, federal prosecutors would have brought terrorism charges. But U.S. prosecutors in Texas didn't charge Azizi-Yarand because he was 17 at the time and considered a minor under federal law.

Federal law allows prosecutors to charge anyone supporting or working with a State Department-designated terror group, even if the person was not in contact with the group. But to charge a juvenile with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the attorney general would have to determine that the suspect committed what's known as a "crime of violence" under federal law.

US-Iran tensions rise ahead of anniversary of deal pullout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A sudden White House announcement that a U.S. aircraft carrier and a bomber wing would be deployed in the Persian Gulf to counter Iran comes just days ahead of the anniversary of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is said to be planning a speech Wednesday on the anniversary to discuss the next steps Tehran will take in confronting the U.S. Officials in the Islamic Republic previously warned that Iran might increase its uranium enrichment, potentially pulling away from a deal it has sought to salvage for months.

The military has almost always had an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf as part of its sprawling military presence in the strategic region, but had begun to scale back its presence as the air campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria wound down.

Sunday night's statement from national security adviser John Bolton said the USS Abraham Lincoln, other ships in the carrier's strike group and a bomber wing would deploy to the Mideast. Bolton blamed "a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings," without elaborating.

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," Bolton said.

Asia stocks mostly higher after Trump trade threat

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday after Beijing said trade negotiators were preparing to go to Washington despite President Donald Trump's threat to escalate their tariff war.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney rose, while Tokyo declined after reopening following a long holiday.

Trump's surprise threat Sunday of more tariff hikes triggered fears China might pull out of talks aimed at ending the fight over its technology ambitions. Markets recovered after Beijing said envoys were preparing to go to Washington. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks would start Thursday.

There was no word on whether China's top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, would go as scheduled.

"The base case still remains we see a framework agreement reached, but the market is still repricing in the risk," Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

Inside the Met Gala: Feathers, bling and ideas about 'camp'

NEW YORK (AP) — The cocktail bar was shutting down, and guests were being encouraged to commence the elegant trek to dinner through the majestic halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But Joan Collins had just swept in, channeling her famous "Dynasty" character, Alexis, in a tiered gown of fluffy white feathers and gobs of blinding diamonds. And Alexis wanted a glass of wine.

"I'm having a great time," Collins said of her first Met Gala. "I'd be even better if I had a drink."

The sartorial theme of this year's gala was "camp"— not summer camp, but the aesthetic of camp and its influence on fashion, as explored in the museum's new exhibit, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." It wasn't an easy theme to grasp; the instructions for guests were to dress with "studied triviality."

But while the results varied hugely — from Katy Perry dressing as an elaborate candlelit chandelier (and later, a cheeseburger) to Kanye West wearing a simple black jacket that cost about $40 — there were indeed some slam-dunk "camp" moments, and one was Collins.