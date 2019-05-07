SC governor suspends Chester Co. sheriff after excessive force, cover-up indictments

Sheriff says his program scares youths into better behavior. Experts say it’s child abuse. Project STORM, a Scared Straight jail program for at risk children & teens run by the Chester County sheriff in South Carolina, is abuse, some say. It has been on the A&E Network TV show Beyond Scared Straight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Project STORM, a Scared Straight jail program for at risk children & teens run by the Chester County sheriff in South Carolina, is abuse, some say. It has been on the A&E Network TV show Beyond Scared Straight.

A federal grand jury has indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, his chief deputy and a lieutenant, alleging they falsified police reports and made false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Underwood was suspended from office by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster less than an hour after the indictments were made public.

The indictments say Underwood, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and Lt. Johnny Neal were involved in November 2018 in a conspiracy to cover up an unlawful arrest and excessive use of force involving a man in Fort Lawn.

The man, who the indictment says was illegally jailed for three nights and had records falsified about him, was not identified in a written release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon.

“Today, we announce the worst kind of charges: Allegations of wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement,” Lydon said in a statement. “Those who swear to protect and uphold the law, while at the same time using their positions of power to hide their own violations of the law, will be held accountable. The American system of government depends on those in power obeying the rules and ensuring that all individuals are treated fairly and equally.”

Underwood faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted of all counts, Lydon said.

Underwood, Sprouse and Neal are set to appear in federal court May 21 in Columbia.

After the indictments were announced Tuesday evening, S.C. Gov Henry McMaster suspended Underwood from office. McMaster appointed State Law Enforcement Division agent Donald “Max” Dorsey as sheriff.

Dorsey lives in Chester County and had served as captain of SLED’s narcotics division.

Dorsey will serve as sheriff until charges against Underwood have been disposed of or until the next election in 2020, McMaster said in a statement.

Efforts to obtain comment from Underwood, Sprouse and Neal were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.

Prosecutors said the eight indictments allege:

“On November 20, 2018, law enforcement personnel from Chester County Sheriff’s Office, including Underwood, Neal, and Sprouse, responded to a car accident and fleeing suspect in Fort Lawn. A resident living nearby, identified in the Indictment as K.S., used his cellphone to live-stream the law enforcement activity. Underwood asked K.S. to stay on his porch, but K.S. remained in his yard. Underwood returned 25 minutes later, directing K.S. to retreat to his porch.

“Underwood then followed K.S. onto his porch, lunged out to grab and restrain K.S. by his torso, and demanded that K.S. turn over his cellphone. After restraining K.S., Underwood stated that he was attempting to place K.S. under arrest. Neal placed K.S. in handcuffs and escorted him to a vehicle for transport to the detention center. In doing so, Neal knocked K.S. to the ground while K.S. was restrained in handcuffs, injuring K.S.’s head and elbow. Neal then directed the transport office to place a ‘hold’ on K.S., causing him to be held in jail for three nights.

“Underwood and Sprouse learned that K.S. had live-streamed the video from his cellphone onto the Internet. Underwood and Sprouse then announced that a radio had been lost during the seizure of K.S. Sprouse and Neal then directed subordinate deputies to draft a search warrant that would allow them to enter K.S’s home. Sprouse entered K.S.’s home without a warrant, searching for the cellphone. He directed a subordinate deputy to dial a phone number in an effort to identify the target phone by making it ring. Sprouse ultimately removed a cellphone from K.S’s home without consent. Sprouse then delivered that phone to a Sheriff’s deputy in charge of evidence collection.

“In January 2019, Sprouse and Neal created an incident report containing false statements about K.S.’s seizure, and Underwood and Sprouse created and signed a disciplinary report shifting the blame to the deputy in charge of evidence collection for taking the phone following the seizure of K.S. Also in January 2019, Underwood and Sprouse made false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concerning the seizure of K.S. and the cellphone.

“This Count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Count Two alleges that Underwood violated K.S.’s rights while acting under color of law by seizing K.S. without probable cause to believe K.S. committed a crime, causing him to be detained in jail for three nights. This Count carries a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison.

“Count Three alleges that Neal violated K.S.’s rights while acting under color of law by knocking K.S. to the ground while he was handcuffed, resulting in bodily injury to K.S. This Count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

“Count Four alleges that Underwood and Sprouse tampered with the cellphone, attempting to alter, destroy, or conceal it with the intent to impair its integrity or availability for use in the federal case involving the deprivation of K.S.’s rights. This Count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Count Five alleges that Neal and Sprouse falsified a record with the intent to impede a federal investigation by creating a false incident report indicating that K.S. repeatedly left his yard to enter the roadway and that K.S. directed profane language toward them – when in fact K.S. did neither – and caused that report to go to the FBI. This Count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Count Six alleges that Underwood and Sprouse falsified a record with the intent to impede a federal investigation by creating and signing a disciplinary report shifting blame to the deputy in charge of evidence collection for taking the cellphone following K.S.’s seizure, and caused that report to go to the FBI. This Count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Count Seven alleges that Underwood made a false statement to the FBI on May 3, 2019, representing that he first viewed K.S.’s video recording about a week after the incident, when in fact he viewed the recording on the date of the incident. This Count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Count Eight alleges that Sprouse made a false statement to the FBI on January 8, 2019, representing that he did not know how a cellphone was removed from K.S.’s home, when in fact he removed the phone. This Count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.”

Underwood was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. He is a retired South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agent whose wife is Chester County’s chief magistrate judge.





Underwood is Chester County’s top law enforcement official who supervises the enforcement and jail operations of the sheriff’s office, as well as Chester County’s 911 emergency system.

Under South Carolina law, the governor can suspend Underwood from office. If Underwood is convicted, he would be removed from office, South Carolina law shows.

State law says: “Any state or county officer who is indicted in any court for any crime may, in the discretion of the Governor, be suspended by the Governor, who in event of suspension shall appoint another in his stead until he shall be acquitted. In case of conviction, the office shall be declared vacant by the Governor and the vacancy filled as provided by law.”

Underwood is the first black sheriff in Chester County history. He has been a board member of the national sheriff’s association and was selected by his peers as the 2015 S.C. Sheriff of the Year.





Underwood gained national attention in 2014 when he brought a Pennsylvania boy to Chester County for a hunting trip after a mix-up in his home county of Chester, Pa.

Several South Carolina sheriff’s have been convicted of crimes in recent years. Former Lexington County Sheriff James Metts served about a year in federal prison for illegal use of labor after his 2015 conviction.

Former sheriff’s from Williamsburg County, Saluda County, Union County, Chesterfield County, Abbeville County, and Lee County also were convicted of crimes while in office in the past decade.

Check back for updates.




