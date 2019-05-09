Mom gave weed to young girl who was hanging out with her daughter at home, NC cops say

How the brain responds to marijuana Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

A North Carolina woman handed a “little baggy” to a girl visiting her home — and landed in jail, police say.

Tina Sparks Criscoe, 36, gave the child marijuana when the girl was hanging out with her own daughter in Asheboro on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The woman told the girl to “smoke the marijuana whenever she got home,” the post said.

Deputies put out arrest warrants for Criscoe for selling or delivering a controlled substance to a minor under the age of 13 and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, the sheriff’s office says.

When Criscoe discovered she had warrants, she “became irate, turned around and ran inside the residence,” where deputies noticed “multiple smoking devices,” according to Randolph County authorities.

Criscoe was charged with possessing a controlled substance and marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office says.