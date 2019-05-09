Bigfoot sightings are most likely in these 8 states, new Travel Channel ranking finds

Sasquatch enthusiasts gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Sasquatch enthusiast gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sasquatch enthusiast gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference.

In the world of Sasquatch sightings, not all states are created equal.

That’s according to a new ranking of the best spots in the United States to get a glimpse of Bigfoot, which the Travel Channel compiled based on “never-before-released data” gathered by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Washington is where Bigfoot hunters are most likely to lay eyes on the legendary creature, the Travel Channel says, and it’s the No. 1 state on the list.

“With a whopping 2,032 sightings and counting, this is the world’s most active region,” according to the Travel Channel. “The most popular places to catch a glimpse include the Blue Mountains, Okanogan County — or better yet, Ape Canyon — the locale of one of the most aggressive Bigfoot encounters ever recorded.”

Next on the list comes California, with 1,697 reported sightings of the hairy beast, followed by Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas with 806 sightings.

“East Texas, especially the areas that border Oklahoma and Louisiana, is the site of countless Bigfoot reports each year,” the Travel Channel ranking said.

But those aren’t the only states where Bigfoot is rumored to be on the prowl: There are towns in North Carolina that boast Bigfoot museums, festivals and more, The News & Observer in Raleigh reported last year. One town in the Bigfoot-crazy state has even named the cryptid its “official animal,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

“Who is to say what’s out there?” Bob Boyette, town manager in Marion, N.C., told The Observer. “Nobody knows for sure, and there are some smart people who are convinced it’s real.”

There are international sightings, too — including an instance of Yeti tracks reportedly discovered just last month by India’s army in Nepal, according to the Observer. (Skeptical Indian media outlets panned the reported find as “deeply, deeply embarrassing” for the army.)

The Bigfoot-tracking information the new ranking relied on included 23,000 sightings across the U.S., and it amounts to “the world’s ultimate sasquatch database of compiled sightings and testimonies,” according to a March blog post leading up to the release of the Travel Channel’s new show “In Search of Monsters.”

The series airs Wednesdays at 9:00pm ET/PT, according to the Travel Channel. Bigfoot was featured in the first episode, the blog post said.