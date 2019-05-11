Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Miami on weapons charges

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Miami-Dade on Saturday night on weapons charges, police confirmed.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was supposed to perform Saturday night at the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium. He was taken into custody at the stadium, according to a Miami-Dade police department spokesman.





The arrest was made by police from Miami-Dade’s Northside Station and federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals, which spearheaded the investigation. He faces states and federal charges.

A statement from the U.S. Marshals on Saturday night called it an “extensive investigation” and said Black is being booked into Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

This is but the latest in a slew of legal problems for the popular rapper. Last month, he was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States, authorities said.

He also had a recent arrest in Broward County for numerous charges, including grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect.

Black, who was born Dieuson Octave, is also facing trial on allegations that he raped a high-school student in South Carolina.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.