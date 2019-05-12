Loud pop that caused Mother’s Day scare at mall was just an exploding soda, Ohio cops say

Soda exploded at an Ohio mall and led to calls about an active shooter. AP

An explosion at an Ohio mall on Mother’s Day sparked 911 calls about an active shooter — but it was just an exploding soda bottle, WCMH reported.

The “loud pop” was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Columbus’ Polaris Fashion Place Mall, WBNS reported. Witnesses said they evacuated the mall, the station reported.

Responding officers confirmed there was never an active shooter, WCMH reported.

“Kiosk at Polaris Fashion Place had a nitrogen mishap,” Columbus Ohio Police Commander Gary Cameron tweeted. “That’s it. Keep on shopping. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Soda and liquid nitrogen are known to cause explosions, as seen in a video by Food & Wine.

About 30 minutes later, Columbus police tweeted an update.

“Sgt. Dana Hess was off duty shopping at the mall when the explosion happened, right next to (the kiosk),” the tweet said. “She says a teen put nitrogen in his soda pop and it exploded. He was the only one injured. Minor injuries.”

A Columbus Division of Fire spokesperson said two people had minor injuries, WCMH reported, but only one was taken to a hospital. The other was treated at the scene.

“Authorities say the rumors on social media claiming an active shooter was false and the mall was never evacuated or on lockdown,” WBNS reported.