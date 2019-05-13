Officer in ‘I can’t breathe’ death faces disciplinary trial

FILE - In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Gwen Carr, left, mother of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died as he was being subdued in a chokehold by police Officer Daniel Pantaleo nearly five years earlier, speaks during a news conference after leaving court in New York. A long-delayed disciplinary trial is set to begin, Monday, May 13, 2019, for the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in Garner's death in July 2014. AP Photo

A defense lawyer says the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner is being made a scapegoat in a politically charged atmosphere.

Attorney Stuart London spoke Monday at the disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo (pan-tuh-LAY'-oh).

Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

London says it's a misconception that the phrase was uttered when the officer's hands were around Garner's neck. He says it happened when officers were trying to handcuff Garner.

London says that "we know he wasn't choked out because he is speaking."

He also says Pantaleo feared Garner was trying to push him toward a plate glass window.