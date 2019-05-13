Airport McDonald’s serves child scalding water on Disneyland trip, Oregon mom says

A McDonald’s worker at Portland International Airport filled a 4-year-old girl’s drinking cup with hot water, scalding her mouth, chin and chest, Emily Dolbeer of Oregon wrote on Facebook. They were on a trip to Disneyland. Screengrab from Facebook

On her first trip to Disneyland, 4-year-old Lainey Dolbeer got her insulated sippy cup refilled with water Friday at a McDonald’s in Portland International Airport, KEZI reports.

“I turn for a split second to set my wallet down and she just starts screaming bloody murder,” mom Emily Dolbeer said, KATU reported.

A worker had filled the cup, decorated with Disney princesses, with scalding-hot water — despite having asked if her daughter wanted ice, Dolbeer wrote on Facebook.

“(The water) was hotter than I would have drank coffee or tea or anything,” said Dolbeer, KEZI reported. “It was absolutely burning.”

Mike Kennedy, the owner of the airport McDonald’s, says the restaurant is looking into the incident, KATU reported.

“The safety of our guests and crew are our top priority,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We are taking this claim very seriously and investigating this matter.”

After filing an incident report at the McDonald’s, the family continued on to Disneyland with a bandage on Lainey’s chin, Dolbeer wrote on Facebook.

“These are special moments, this is her first time to Disneyland,” Dolbeer said, KATU reported. “All the pictures that we’re taking, all the princess makeovers that she’ll forever look at, she’ll have a Band-Aid over her chin. So this is something she’ll always remember, unfortunately.”

Dolbeer wrote on Facebook that she was especially angered by the response from workers at the airport McDonald’s.

“Extremely unhappy right now with the lack of empathy and compassion of these employees,” Dolbeer wrote.

She has received an apology from the restaurant, but Dolbeer says that’s not enough, KEZI reported.

“Something needs to be done because this negligence can just keep happening,” Dolbeer said, according to the station. “I don’t know if they need better training. Something needs to be done.”

