Jeep hits and kills 8-year-old waiting for school bus with sister, NC officials say

An 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Jeep at her school bus stop, North Carolina officials say.

Ayanna Ja’nae Jiminez Crump before 7 a.m. Monday was standing on the side of a Franklinville road with her sister and “darted into traffic” for an unknown reason, Spectrum News reports.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler hit the 8-year-old, who died at the scene, according to WFMY.

The incident happened in Randolph County as “the school bus was about to arrive,” WGHP reports.

The child’s sister wasn’t injured, and the driver isn’t facing charges, Spectrum News reports.

The girl’s last name is spelled Jiminez-Crump in at least one news report.