A Florida man let his car do the driving as he looked for God through the roof, cops say

A Florida man’s risky drive has landed him legal problems through the roof.

Leonard Olsen was spotted by an off-duty Hillsborough deputy standing up in his car while riding west along Interstate 4 outside Lakeland, according to Polk County court records.





The arrest report said initially Olsen was speeding, but then abruptly slowed down.

In the video the deputy shared with Florida Highway Patrol, Olsen can be seen standing up with his arms up, looking to not have a care in the world, as the car zips along.

A responding FHP trooper stopped him on U.S. 98 in Lakeland and asked Olsen if he was in fact “surfing” on the top of his car through the sunroof.

Olsen pleaded ignorance at first about pulling the dangerous stunt. After reviewing the video, the 70-year-old admitted his vehicle was in cruise-control mode.

“The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it,” Olsen told the trooper, according to the report. “I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that’s what I did.”

A search of Cadillac newer vehicles shows The Super Cruise† feature is available on 2018 and 2019 CT6 models.





“The first true hands-free driver assistance feature for use on limited access freeways,” reads the car company’s website.

“Mr. Olsen was operating his vehicle with willful and wanton disregard for the motoring public,” the affadavit said.

The New Jersey native was charged with reckless driving last week and booked into Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.



