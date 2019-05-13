Customs agents revive toddler at Texas border after family asks for help, officials say

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency explained in 30 seconds In footage provided by the U.S. government agency, here's a snapshot of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which enforces immigration, trade and customs laws in this country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In footage provided by the U.S. government agency, here's a snapshot of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which enforces immigration, trade and customs laws in this country.

A 2-year-old girl was revived by officers at the Texas border when her family asked for medical help, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The border patrol officers were “conducting an enforcement operation in the traffic queue before the primary inspection booths” at the Ysleta crossing of the El Paso port of entry on Saturday night when the family requested help, a May 13 news release from the agency says.

The family reported that the toddler was “unresponsive due to high fever,” the release states. When the officers first saw the young girl, she was unresponsive, the agency said.

Those officers requested backup while staying with the family until an EMT-certified CBP officer arrived, the release states. That officer gave the girl first aid and restored the child’s “normal breathing” until EMS arrived.

The girl, who is a U.S citizen, was then taken to the El Paso Children’s Hospital, according to the news release.

While at the hospital, the toddler was “diagnosed with Flu-B, prescribed medication and released in stable condition,” the release says.

“A possible Mother’s Day weekend tragedy was averted by the quick and decisive actions of CBP officers,” CBP El Paso port director Beverly Good said in the release. “CBP officers will often act as first responders when medical emergencies arise at our border ports of entry.”

The “B” flu virus is one of four types of influenza viruses, according to the CDC.





“Influenza types A and B are responsible for epidemics of respiratory illness that occur almost every winter and often lead to increased rates of hospitalization and death,” Stanford Children’s Health says. “Public health efforts to control the impact of influenza focus on types A and B. One of the reasons the flu remains a problem is because the viruses actually change their structure regularly.”