Rapper JayDaYoungan was set to play Rolling Loud. He hit a snag along the way, cops say

Javorius Scott, rapper known as JayDaYoungan.

If you had tickets to see JayDaYoungan play Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, you may have wondered why he was a no-show.

Here’s why: The Louisiana rapper (born Javorius Scott) ran into some legal issues on the way to Miami.

According to the Gadsen County Sheriff’s Office in North Florida, the car in which Scott was riding was pulled over for speeding at around 9 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted due to the odor of marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle,” according to an FHP report.

Troopers found more than 20 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and oxycodone, the pain opioids. In addition, one of the four occupants of the 2015 Nissan Altima was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.





Scott was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and released the following day around noon on $2,500 bail.

A spokeswoman from the sheriff’s office told the Miami Herald the 20-year-old “Forever 23” singer was granted pretrial release.

“Jay was scheduled to perform alongside Yungeen Ace at the Rolling Loud Festival, and we know his fans were looking forward to seeing him there,” a representative for the rapper told XXL Magazine. “Obviously, we were all disappointed.”

JayDaYoungan, who hasn’t updated his social media since before the arrest, wasn’t the only Rolling Loud talent who had issues on Saturday.

Superstar hip hopper Lil Wayne tweeted that he was pulling out of the annual music event because “Festival Police” wanted to “check” him before he entered the stadium.

And right before he was about to take the stage, local rapper Kodak Black was arrested by U.S. Marshals, Miami-Dade police and federal agents on state and federal firearms violations after allegedly lying on an official document as he was trying to buy a gun.