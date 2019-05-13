Florida man posing as FBI agent dumps live catfish on family’s driveway, cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Florida man drunkenly posed as an FBI agent and accused a family of harboring illegal aliens, then dumped live catfish on their driveway and fled, according to local authorities.

Kristian Dudley, a 42-year-old homeless man in Naples, Florida, was arrested after the incident on Friday and faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and open container, Collier County jail records said. He’s being held on $5,250 bond and is set to appear in court next month, according to jail records.

Dudley “appeared to be heavily intoxicated” around 9:30 p.m. when a deputy responded to a report that a man on a bike in Naples was claiming to be an FBI agent “looking for illegal aliens,” according to a Collier County arrest report.

Despite wearing an FBI hat, Dudley denied telling people he was an FBI agent, explaining that “he only wears the hat so he doesn’t get beat up,” according to deputies.

Kristian Dudley, a 42-year-old homeless man in Naples, Florida, faces charges after deputies said he drunkenly posed as an FBI agent looking for illegal aliens. Collier County Sheriff's Office

Another deputy went to the home of those who called to report the incident and learned that Dudley had ridden up to a woman there on his bike with flashing blue and red lights, introduced himself as a member of the FBI, and demanded that the woman hand over identification so he could “make sure she was here legally,” according to the arrest report.

The woman said she was a U.S. citizen, told him to leave her yard and threatened to call police.

Dudley responded that “he was the police,” at which point the woman again told him to leave and went to get her husband, who also demanded that Dudley go away, deputies said.

But Dudley stuck around, saying again that he was an FBI agent and accusing the family of being “guilty of housing illegal aliens,” according to the arrest report.

The husband soon called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Dudley rode off — but before leaving, Dudley “dropped multiple live catfish in the driveway for (an) unknown reason,” according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Dudley was “very aggressive” as he was read his rights and arrested, and was also “very combative and refused to cooperate in giving information” as he was driven to jail.

Dudley faced charges last month for trespassing and drug paraphernalia and last year for drug paraphernalia and open container, according to jail records.