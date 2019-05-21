The Latest: Doctor’s family says reports of abuse painful

Pedestrians walk towards The Ohio State University's athletics facilities, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Richard Strauss, a now-dead Ohio State team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s through the 1990s, and numerous university officials got wind of what was going on over the years but did little or nothing to stop him, according to a report released by the school Friday. AP Photo

The Latest on an investigation into a former Ohio State team doctor (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

The family of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's accused of sexually abusing more than 150 male students says it's heartbreaking to see the pain so many have suffered.

A new statement released Monday night by the family of Dr. Richard Strauss says the family continues to be shocked and saddened by what happened.

The university released a report last week that shows Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s. He killed himself in 2005.

No one during what has been a yearlong investigation has publicly defended Strauss.

His family says their condolences go out to the abuse survivors and their families for the trauma they have endured over several decades.

6:20 a.m.

Attorneys for nearly 60 men who say they were sexually abused by a now-dead Ohio State team doctor want the school to release the names of coaches and administrators who allegedly knew about the wrongdoing but did nothing.

They also want the university to come up with a specific plan by June for how to deal with future sexual abuse allegations.

This comes after a report released last week said Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s.

The investigation also revealed that dozens of Ohio State personnel heard concerns about Strauss but failed to take action. The report released only a few names.

Attorney Ilann Maazel says those names shouldn't be secret.

Ohio State's president has apologized and says the university has changed.