5-year-old killed in crossfire as he sat in his mom’s backseat, NC sheriff says

The Wichita Eagle

A 5-year-old boy in North Carolina was sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car when he was shot and killed, authorities said.

First responders took Alva Paisley Oxendine to the hospital Wednesday, but he died from his injuries, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The shooting resulted from a fight between multiple individuals,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Two groups had gotten into a fight earlier in the day, authorities said, and then agreed to meet off Highway 72 West in rural Red Springs to fight again.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting inside in the rear seat of his mother’s vehicle. Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Their mother’s role in the fight is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the shooting at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Robeson County is about 100 miles south of Raleigh along Interstate 95.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact the department at 910-671-3170.





SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.