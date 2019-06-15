AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he's got a "little gettin' even to do."

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it "will be a lot of fun."

"I've got some things to straighten out," he said.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

___

Former student who reported rape says college betrayed her

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The warnings came in text messages from her friends: He's outside the dorm. He's at the student center. He's at Starbucks.

But for Alicia Gonzales, sometimes it didn't matter where he was. She would often hide away in her room on the campus of Marshall University, overcome with fear that she'd run into him — or be subjected to his ridicule — even after reporting that he raped her on school grounds, and even after he was convicted of battery. Months later, she left the school altogether.

"Every time I saw him, it was horrible for me," she told The Associated Press on Friday. "It was almost like I was in that same state of mind, reliving the assault itself and how fearful I was. I just felt like I was helpless."

The Associated Press does not typically identify sexual assault victims, but Gonzales has chosen to be identified.

Marshall has expelled 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin amid new rape accusations involving two additional women and renewed scrutiny of the West Virginia school's handling of Gonzales' February 2016 case. The expulsion caps a lengthy disciplinary process during which Hardin was allowed to be on campus, according to Gonzales' ongoing federal lawsuit against the university.

___

Crew members of targeted Norwegian-owned tanker now in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Crew members from a Norwegian-owned oil tanker apparently attacked in the Gulf of Oman landed Saturday in Dubai after two days in Iran as the other tanker targeted in the assault limped into anchorage off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Both the mariners' recollection and the physical evidence remaining on the MT Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous, now off the coast of Fujairah, will play an important role in determining who the international community blames for Thursday's explosions on board the oil tankers.

Already, the U.S. has blamed Iran for what it described as an attack with limpet mines on the two tankers, pointing to black-and-white footage it captured that American officials describe as Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops removing an unexploded mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Tehran rejects the allegation, instead accusing the U.S. under President Donald Trump of pursuing an "Iranophobic" campaign against it. However, Iran previously used mines against oil tankers in 1987 and 1988 in the "Tanker War," which saw the U.S. Navy escort ships through the region — something American officials may consider doing again.

In a new allegation Saturday, the U.S. military accused Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops of trying but failing to shoot down a U.S. drone to disrupt surveillance of the tankers during the attacks.

___

Hong Kong set for street march, mourns death of protester

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong was bracing Sunday for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets.

Pro-democracy activists say Chief Executive Carrie Lam's announcement on Saturday that she was suspending work on the bill that would allow some suspects to be sent for trial in mainland Chinese courts is not enough. They want the proposal withdrawn and are calling for Lam to step down.

The communist government in Beijing issued statements backing Lam's decision.

Over the past week, hundreds of thousands marched to demand Lam drop the legislation, which many fear would undermine freedoms enjoyed by this former British colony but not elsewhere in China.

The battle over legislation has evolved into Hong Kong's most severe political test since the Communist Party-ruled mainland took control in 1997 with a promise not to interfere with the city's civil liberties and courts.

___

Washington state waterfront owners asked to take dead whales

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) — At least one Washington state waterfront landowner has said yes to a request to allow dead gray whales to decompose on their property.

So many gray whale carcasses have washed up this year that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries says it has run out of places to take them.

In response, the agency has asked landowners to volunteer property as a disposal site for the carcasses. By doing so, landowners can support the natural process of the marine environment, and skeletons left behind can be used for educational purposes, officials said.

But the carcasses can be up to 40 feet (12 meters) long. That's a lot to decay, and it could take months. Landowner Mario Rivera of Port Hadlock, Washington, told KING5-TV that the smell is intermittent and "isn't that bad."

"It is really a unique opportunity to have this here on the beach and monitor it and see how fast it goes," said his wife, Stefanie Worwag.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's misfires on Iran, trade and that wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — In President Donald Trump's reckoning, an Iran tamed by him no longer cries "death to America," the border wall with Mexico is proceeding apace, the estate tax has been lifted off the backs of farmers, the remains of U.S. soldiers from North Korea are coming home and China is opening its wallet to the U.S. treasury for the first time in history.

These statements range from flatly false to mostly so.

Here's a week of political rhetoric in review:

IRAN:

TRUMP, speaking about Iranians "screaming 'death to America'" when Barack Obama was in the White House: "They haven't screamed 'death to America' lately." — Fox News interview Friday.

___

Census says more than 60% of US men are fathers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fathers in the U.S. tend to be better educated than men without children, and relatively few men have children over age 40.

These are some of the conclusions in a report released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau, just in time for Father's Day.

The data in the report come from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories. The goal of the report was to shed greater light on men's fertility, a topic less known than that of women's fertility, according to the Census Bureau.

"In recent decades, there has been growing public and academic interest in fathers and fatherhood given the importance of fathers in children's lives," the report said.

It found more than 60% of the 121 million adult men in the U.S. were fathers.

___

AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis will wind up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after all.

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade the disgruntled Davis to the Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices, several people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.

The deal ends a nearly five-month saga that became an awkward NBA sideshow, arguably derailed the Lakers' push to make the playoffs and even cost people jobs after Davis requested a trade in late January through his agent, Rich Paul, who also represents James.

Now the 26-year-old Davis, a six-time All-Star, will bring his dynamic, up-tempo, above-the-rim play to Hollywood alongside the 34-year-old James, a three-time NBA champion and Finals regular.

___

Police: Store shooting took place after man hit officer

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty police officer opened fire inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store, killing a man who had attacked him and wounding two others, the Corona Police Department said.

Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside assaulted the Los Angeles Police Department officer Friday night while he was holding his young child, the department said in a statement Saturday. The officer fired his gun, hitting French and two of French's relatives, the department said.

French was killed, the department said. The relatives are in critical conditions at hospitals.

The officer, whose identity is being withheld, was treated and released at a nearby hospital, and the officer's child was not injured, the department said.

The officer was the only person who fired shots in the store, the department said.

___

Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.

Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.

The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth's family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.