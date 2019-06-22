The ICE deportation crackdown expected to start Sunday has been delayed, Trump says

If you’re an immigrant facing deportation, here’s what you can do If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do.

After speaking to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi late Friday night, President Donald Trump decided to delay mass deportation raids by two weeks, a White House official confirmed.

His announcement that the targeted deportation efforts — which were expected to start Sunday in 10 U.S. cities, including Miami —came Saturday afternoon. Trump said in a tweet that he hopes Democrats and Republicans can work together to work a solution to the “asylum and loophole problems on the Southern Border.”

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Shortly after the president’s post, Pelosi tweeted: “Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform.”

The Miami Herald couldn’t confirm whether plans have changed.

Trump’s post comes about 24 hours after the Miami Herald revealed ICE’s plan to target people that met certain criteria as early as Sunday.

The news sent the South Florida community, as well as those in Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco into a spiral of fear after a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people “who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country.”





Sources told the Miami Herald that among those to be targeted first would be: minors who came into the U.S. without their parents and have since turned 18; people who were ordered removed in absentia; and people who missed a court hearing and did not respond to letters mailed to their homes by the Department of Justice.

Saturday morning, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, released a statement calling on the administration to halt immigration raids.





“Tomorrow is Sunday, and as many people of faith attend religious services, the president has ordered heartless raids,” she said. “It is my hope that before Sunday, leaders of the faith-based community and other organizations that respect the dignity and worth of people will call upon the president to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities.”





South Florida immigration lawyers say they are doubtful of the president’s announcement and that they believe their clients could still be in immediate risk this weekend.

“They still have orders of removal. They have their information or their last known address. They have the funding and the officers,” said Sandy Pineda, who works out of the South Florida area. “This may be a way for law enforcement to catch them off guard.”

She added: “Sundays are ideal. Not a lot of law firms are open and available. Florida is not a sanctuary state anymore. People can’t go to a church or a place that they can’t be arrested at. I’m not sure if they is some type political ploy; it’s playing with people’s lives.”

Administration officials said they wouldn’t comment on the president’s tweet.