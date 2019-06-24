Bear strolling down North Carolina coastal road gets a police escort, video shows

How to handle bear encounters Idaho Fish and Game provides tips for identifying black and grizzly bears and what to do when you encounter each. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Idaho Fish and Game provides tips for identifying black and grizzly bears and what to do when you encounter each.

Police in Currituck County hit the blue light as they followed a young black bear down a two-lane road near the North Carolina coast.

Officers did not pull over the meandering bear, at least not in the video posted to Facebook.

“How often does a bear get a police escort? Only in Currituck,” Nicole Hines wrote on the Facebook video she shared.

Hines said she was on the road out to Church Island, a rural coastal community in the far northeast corner of the state, near Elizabeth City and just over the sound from the Outer Banks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Church Island is near the North River Game Land, which has a state black bear sanctuary close to where Hines says she took the video.





SHARE COPY LINK A large black bear swims across a bay on the coast of North Carolina near a wildlife refuge in Dare County. Two fishermen in kayaks spotted the bear and followed it to shore.