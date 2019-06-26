AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

'They died in each other's arms,' migrant's mother says

SAN MARTIN, El Salvador (AP) — The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she finds a heartbreaking photograph of their bodies hard to look at but takes some comfort in knowing "they died in each other's arms."

Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Valeria were swept away by the current near Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas, this week. The grim photo shows the girl tucked inside her father's shirt for protection with her arm draped over his neck — an image that underscores the dangers migrants and asylum-seekers face trying to make it to the United States and the desperate measures they resort to in the face of policies designed to deter them.

"It's tough, it's kind of shocking, that image," the 25-year-old man's mother, Rosa Ramírez, told The Associated Press. "But at the same time, it fills me with tenderness. I feel so many things, because at no time did he let go of her."

"You can see how he protected her," she said. "They died in each other's arms."

Ramírez had shared a sea-green brick home with barred windows in San Martin on the outskirts of the capital, San Salvador, with her son, his 21-year-old wife Tania Vanessa Ávalos and their daughter until the young family decided to make the journey north.

___

Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed a bipartisan $4.6 billion measure to deliver aid to the southern border before the government runs out of money to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children.

The sweeping 84-8 vote came less than 24 hours after the Democratic-controlled House approved a companion measure backed by party liberals that was weighed down by a White House veto threat and bipartisan rejection by the Senate.

Republicans and the White House far prefer the Senate measure but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing for quick negotiations to merge the bills — promising that Democrats won't knuckle under to demands to send the Senate bill directly to President Donald Trump without changes.

The Senate vote sent the must-pass legislation measure back the Democratic-controlled House. Next steps are unclear, but Pelosi quickly dismissed speculation that the Democratic-controlled House will simply accept the Senate measure, which cleared a key committee last week with just one dissenting vote. Asked if the House would pass the Senate bill and send it to Trump, Pelosi said, "No."

Pelosi called Trump Wednesday afternoon to discuss the measure. "There's some improvements that we think can be reconciled," Pelosi told reporters.

___

Immigrant parents frantic over daughter in gov't custody

Almost a week after an inconsolable 7-year-old girl called her dad, sobbing, from inside a Texas Border Patrol station, the father says he still hasn't been able to see her. He stayed up nights as she was whisked from facility to facility across Texas, including back into a Border Patrol station where detention lawyers had described perilous conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

On Wednesday, after attorneys sent a legal notice to the Justice Department demanding her release, her father told The Associated Press he was relieved to hear that she was out of the station in Clint, Texas. Attorneys told him she had been placed in a children's shelter in El Paso, but he still felt frantic over his only child's obvious distress.

The little girl caught the attention of attorneys interviewing kids in the Clint station last week, where they said she burst into tears when they asked her a question, and called her father after finding his number written on a bracelet she wore labeled "U.S. parent." But she could barely talk to him on the phone.

"All she can do is cry and cry so much it sounds like she's drowning," said the girl's father, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear that divulging his name would impact his chances at reuniting with his daughter. "I haven't slept because every day that goes by that I can't talk to her, I think, 'What if I am sleeping well and she's doing so badly alone in there?' This is terrifying."

Her father said he was hopeful he would talk with her in the coming days, and attorneys were contacting government officials and the shelter to expedite the conversation.

___

Democrats clash in 2020's opening debate, aiming at Trump

MIAMI (AP) — Democrats face off in a prime-time fight Wednesday night in the first debate of the 2020 presidential campaign, the unofficial starting line for the party's quest to wrest the White House from Donald Trump and deny him a second term.

While the crowded field has been courting voters in key states for several months already, the vast majority of the nation has yet to pay close attention to the ambitious and diverse field. That begins to change when a collection of 10 candidates, led by fiery liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, face each other on national television for two hours.

The overall field is so large that a second group of 10 Democrats, led by early front-runner Joe Biden, will debate 24 hours later. The groupings were chosen at random by debate host NBC.

The meeting comes at a turbulent time for the nation at home and abroad, the economy strong but strained by the weight of the president's trade wars and the threat of military conflict with Iran. At the same time, an emotional fight over immigration continues to sow divisions that have defined Trump's America for much of the past four years.

Trump himself will be in the air traveling to Japan for a round of trade talks as Democrats face the nation for the first time in the 2020 campaign.

___

Victims question Kamala Harris' record on clergy abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joey Piscitelli was angry when Kamala Harris emerged as a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. It brought back the frustration he felt in the 2000s, when he was a newly minted spokesman for clergy sex abuse victims and Harris was San Francisco's district attorney.

Piscitelli says Harris never responded to him when he wrote to tell her that a priest who had molested him was still in ministry at a local Catholic cathedral. And, he says, she didn't reply five years later when he wrote again, urging her to release records on accused clergy to help other alleged victims who were filing lawsuits.

"She did nothing," said Piscitelli, today the Northern California spokesman for SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

Survivors of clergy abuse and their attorneys say that Harris' record on fighting sex abuse within the Catholic Church is relevant as the U.S. senator from California campaigns for the presidency as a tough-on-crime ex-prosecutor who got her start prosecuting child sexual abuse cases. They complain that Harris was consistently silent on the Catholic Church's abuse scandal — first as district attorney in San Francisco and later as California's attorney general.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Harris campaign underscored her record of supporting child sex abuse victims but did not address her silence regarding victims abused by Catholic clerics.

___

Kremlin confirms Trump-Putin meeting at G-20

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday, in talks that come amid bitter differences between Moscow and Washington.

Trump has said he plans to meet with Putin during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, and Putin has said he welcomes dialogue and is ready to sit down for talks. Wednesday's statement by Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, marked the official Kremlin confirmation of the two presidents' meeting on Friday.

Ushakov said the meeting is set to last about an hour, though it will be up to the presidents to decide. He added that the talks are expected to touch on arms control issues and international crises, including the Iranian nuclear deal, Syria, North Korea and Ukraine.

"Russia and the United States can work together efficiently on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Ushakov said, adding that the Kremlin "stands for developing Russian-U.S. relations in a constructive and businesslike way."

Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War over the crisis in Ukraine, the war in Syria and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

___

NRA splits with PR firm, lobbyist and TV amid infighting

Infighting at the National Rifle Association exploded Wednesday, when the powerful association severed ties with its longtime public relations firm, suspended operations of its fiery online TV station and lost its top lobbyist.

The latest turmoil emerged just a year before the critical 2020 presidential elections when the NRA's ability to influence the outcome could decide the fate of gun rights.

Lobbyist Chris Cox, long viewed as the likely successor to longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre, was placed on administrative leave about a week ago by the NRA, which claimed he was part of a failed attempt to extort LaPierre and push him out.

It also came within hours of the association officially severing ties with Ackerman McQueen, the Oklahoma-based public relations firm that has shaped some of the NRA's most memorable messages in the past decades.

Cox had been the executive director of the NRA's lobbying arm, the Institute for Legislative Action, since 2002. He was credited with leading efforts to allow a decadelong ban on "assault weapons" to expire in 2004, an achievement that allowed the gun industry to resume selling what the industry calls "modern sporting rifles" and critics claim are used too often to exact mass carnage.

___

2 more deputies fired in Parkland, Florida, school shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency's response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.

At a brief news conference, Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

"In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people," Tony said.

A state investigative commission found that Stambaugh was working an off-duty shift at a nearby school when he responded to reports of shots fired at the school. He got out of his truck, put on his bulletproof vest and took cover for about five minutes after hearing the shots, according to body camera footage. He then drove to a nearby highway instead of going toward the school.

Eason ran the other way as gunfire continued, then spent time putting on his bulletproof vest and body camera while the carnage continued, investigators said.

___

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star Beth Chapman dies of cancer

HONOLULU (AP) — Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show and later spoke out against some bail reform measures as leader of a national bail agents' organization, has died.

Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer, Mona Wood-Sword, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement. She was 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumor was removed, and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

"This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, posted on Twitter early Wednesday. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

On Friday, Chapman had difficulty breathing and passed out momentarily, Wood-Sword said. She was taken to a hospital, and doctors put her in a medically induced coma to spare her pain while treating her, the spokeswoman said.

___

Trump calls out Rapinoe for comments about White House visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump called out U.S. women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe after a months-old video was posted on social media in which she used profanity when she said she wasn't going to the White House if the team wins the Women's World Cup.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The president also tweeted that he will invite the U.S. team "win or lose."

Rapinoe's comments came during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House. In a video of an interview excerpt posted Tuesday, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she's not going.

"We're not gonna be invited," she added.