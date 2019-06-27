Another Fisher-Price infant sleeper recalled on concerns about baby deaths in sleepers

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Fisher-Price, which pulled 4.7 million infant sleepers in April after dozens of child deaths, recalled 71,000 of the inclined sleeper accessory that goes atop the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards portable play pen.

As explained in Thursday’s U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

No injuries have been reported with this sleeper, which has been on the market since October 2014.

This covers the accessory sold with the portable play pens with model Nos. CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 or DJD11. The changing station clutch accessories and carry bag included with the play pens are still good for use.

For a refund or a voucher, call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.