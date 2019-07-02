AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Congressman shares video of migrants held at border facility

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas congressman says he released video and photos of migrant women being held at a border facility in his state so the public could better understand "awful" conditions under President Donald Trump's policies.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said in an interview that he had no second thoughts about taking and sharing the images after officials had asked the lawmakers on a facility tour to leave their cellphones behind. He posted the images after visiting a station in El Paso.

"There's a reason these conditions are kept secret because these conditions are awful," Castro, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told The Associated Press.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castro said because lawmakers have oversight authority, they should not be denied access or the ability to share their findings.

Castro said he holds out hope that Congress will impose standards of care and seek broader immigration reforms, though lawmakers have been unable to do so.

___

Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military jury acquitted a decorated Navy SEAL of premeditated murder Tuesday in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was cleared of all charges except for posing for photos with the dead body of the captive in a verdict that is a major blow to military prosecutors.

Gallagher reacted with "tears of joy, emotion, freedom and absolute euphoria," defense lawyer Marc Mukasey said.

"Suffice it to say this is a huge victory," Mukasey said outside court. "It's as huge weight off the Gallaghers."

Defense lawyers said Gallagher was framed by disgruntled platoon members who fabricated the allegations to oust their chief. They said there was no physical evidence to support the allegations.

___

Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help

HOUSTON (AP) — In one photo, one of 88 men in a cell meant for 41 presses a piece of cardboard against the window, with the word "help." In another, a man lowers his head and clasps his hands as if in prayer. And in a third, a woman wearing a surgical mask presses both of her hands against the glass.

The images were released Tuesday by U.S. government auditors who visited facilities in South Texas where migrant adults and children who crossed the nearby border with Mexico are processed and detained.

As public outrage grows over the conditions in which thousands of people — some no more than a few months old — are being held by the U.S. government, the report offered new cause for alarm. It quotes one senior government manager as calling the situation "a ticking time bomb."

"Specifically, when detainees observed us, they banged on the cell windows, shouted, pressed notes to the window with their time in custody, and gestured to evidence of their time in custody," the report says. BuzzFeed first reported on a draft version of the report, which blurs most faces in the photos.

An autopsy report also released Tuesday confirmed that a 2-year-old child who died in April had multiple intestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, including the flu. Wilmer Josué Ramírez Vásquez is one of five children to die after being detained by border agents since late last year.

___

Fire kills 14 Russian sailors aboard deep-sea submersible

MOSCOW (AP) — Fire broke out on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles, and toxic fumes from the blaze killed 14 sailors aboard, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, although it released few details about the disaster or the vessel involved.

The Defense Ministry did not say how many sailors were aboard the vessel during Monday's fire, whether there were any survivors or if it was submerged at the time. But Russian media reported it was the country's most secret submersible, a nuclear-powered vessel designed for sensitive missions at great depths.

President Vladimir Putin, who came under criticism for his handling of the Kursk nuclear submarine disaster in 2000 that killed 118 sailors, canceled a scheduled appearance and immediately summoned Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a briefing on the blaze, which was under investigation.

"Fourteen submariners have died of poisoning by fumes from the fire," Shoigu told Putin during a televised meeting. "The fire was extinguished thanks to the crew's resolute action."

Putin ordered Shoigu to fly to the Arctic port of Severomorsk, the main base for Russia's Northern Fleet where the vessel was brought, to oversee the investigation and report back to him personally.

___

Trump Facebook ads use models to portray actual supporters

NEW YORK (AP) — A series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign shows what appears to be a young woman strolling on a beach in Florida, a Hispanic man on a city street in Texas and a bearded hipster in a coffee shop in Washington, D.C., all making glowing, voice-over endorsements of the president.

"I could not ask for a better president," intones the voice during slow-motion footage of the smiling blonde called "Tracey from Florida." A man labeled on another video as "AJ from Texas" stares into the camera as a voice says, "Although I am a lifelong Democrat, I sincerely believe that a nation must secure its borders."

There's just one problem: The people in the videos that ran in the past few months are all actually models in stock video footage produced far from the U.S. in France, Brazil and Turkey, and available to anyone online for a fee.

Though the 20-second videos include tiny disclaimers that say "actual testimonial, actor portrayal," they raise the question why a campaign that can fill arenas with supporters would have to buy stock footage of models. It's a practice that, under different circumstances, Trump himself would likely blast as "fake news."

Trump campaign officials declined repeated requests for comment on Tuesday. Political experts say that, while it's not unusual for stock footage to find its way into ads, a presidential campaign should have been more careful.

___

Justice: Census to be printed without citizenship question

The Justice Department says the 2020 Census is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.

Kristen Clarke, an attorney for a civil rights group that helped fight the addition of the question, says Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco has confirmed there would be "no citizenship question on 2020 census."

The White House didn't immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week's Supreme Court ruling saying the question was sought under a false pretext.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

___

Chileans, Argentines gape at total solar eclipse

LA SERENA, Chile (AP) — Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward Tuesday as a total eclipse of the sun darkened the heavens over Chile and Argentina.

Tourists from around the world gathered to witness the cosmic spectacle, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT), crossing over a tiny atoll in the South Pacific. Chile and Argentina were the only inhabited places where the total eclipse could be seen.

The eclipse made its first landfall in Chile at 3:22 p.m. (1922 GMT) in La Serena, a city of some 200,000 people where the arrival of more than 300,000 visitors forced the local water company to increase output and service gas stations to store extra fuel. Police and health services were also reinforced.

Thousands jumped, shouted and screamed as the eclipse arrived.

In the Argentine town of Chascomús, dozens braved near-freezing temperatures and strong winds and claimed a spot at a pier in a lagoon, hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

___

House committee files lawsuit for Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee sued the Trump administration in federal court Tuesday for access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, setting up a legal showdown over the records.

The House Ways and Means Committee said it needs the documents for an investigation into tax law compliance by the president, among other things. It asked the court to order the administration to turn over the documents.

The lawsuit is the culmination of a long-running fight between Democrats and Trump over the returns, dating back to the 2016 campaign, when Trump claimed that he could not release them due to an IRS audit. The records hold the promise of information that Trump has carefully guarded from public view, including about his business entanglements, relationships with foreign creditors and governments, and the value of his assets.

The committee originally demanded six years of Trump's tax records in early April under a law that says the Internal Revenue Service "shall furnish" the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the committee in May that he wouldn't be turning over the returns to the Democratic-controlled House.

Mnuchin concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." The Justice Department in a legal opinion backed Mnuchin's position, saying the request lacked a legitimate legislative purpose and was an "unprecedented" use of congressional authority.

___

Iranians say US sanctions hurt people, not government

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — While opinions differ across Tehran's Grand Bazaar about the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal, there's one thing those in the beating heart of Iran's capital city agree on: American sanctions hurt the average person, not those in charge.

From an English-language teacher hoping for peace to an appliance salesman who applauded President Donald Trump as a "successful businessman," all said they suffered from the economic hardships sparked by re-imposed and newly created American sanctions. The Iranian rial's collapse has eaten into the savings of a retired bank clerk, while a young man with a shock of bleached-blond hair says those his age want to leave the country.

Iranians spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, a day after authorities acknowledged the country had broken through the limit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal a year ago.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have seen the U.S. rush an aircraft carrier, nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters and thousands of additional troops to the Middle East. While Iran says it doesn't seek war, it recently shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone. Iran also now acknowledges an "intentional" disruption to GPS coordinates in the country by authorities, interfering with position data used by the U.S. military for airstrikes and drone flights.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to have less than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium enriched to a maximum of 3.67%, which can be used for power stations but is far below weapons-grade levels of 90%. Both Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency confirmed Monday that Tehran had broken through that limit.

___

Morgan scores and Naeher saves in 2-1 victory over England.

LYON, France (AP) — Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping motion and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans' third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.

Christen Press — who started with Megan Rapinoe out with a hamstring injury — put the United States up early in the match but Ellen White's goal tied it before 20 minutes had passed. Morgan's sixth goal of the tournament came before the break and on her 30th birthday. She hadn't had a goal since she scored five in the team's 13-0 rout of Thailand to open the tournament.

It was also White's sixth goal but Morgan has the edge for the tournament's Golden Boot with three assists. White appeared to score her seventh in the 69th minute but video review determined she was offside — and the Americans in the crowd of 53,512 at Stade de Lyon roared.

A video review went against the United States late in the game when it determined Becky Sauerbrunn had fouled White in the penalty area. England captain Steph Houghton's penalty shot was smothered by a diving Naeher in the 84th minute.