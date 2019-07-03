Outer Banks tourist missing in waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in NC

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

A 60-year-old man has gone missing off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

The tourist, who has not been identified, was reported missing about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, near the Oregon Inlet, officials said in a release.

“The visiting individual started his swim on a boogie board approximately ¾ mile south of off-road vehicle ramp 4,” officials said. “The boogie board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.”

National Park Service officials have been joined in the search by the U.S. Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol and the Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a midday release.

Beaches off North Carolina have seen at least eight water-related deaths this year, including a 53-year-old tourist from Ohio who is believed to have drowned off Cape Hatters in early June.

There have also been three shark attacks, including one that cost a 17-year-old North Carolina girl one leg and some fingers. All three shark bite cases involved children or teens.

Most of the water-related deaths have been blamed on swift rip currents, which pull swimmers far away from beaches. However, autopsy results have not been released in all the cases.