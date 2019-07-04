National
Amber Alert issued for abducted toddler ‘in extreme danger,’ Virginia police say
Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday morning for a toddler they say was abducted from Port Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby is “in extreme danger” after he was taken at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police say Jashar Raequon Ashby took the toddler, according to the Amber Alert.
Police say Raequon is a white male, 1-foot 9-inches, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was “last seen wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.”
Police described Jashar Ashby as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. The 2008 red Chrysler Town and Country minivan he was last seen driving has been found abandoned, police said.
Front Royal, Virginia is about 70 miles west of Washington, D.C.
