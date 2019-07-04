Cop refuses sweet bribe, earns praise from Ohio police department and the internet

Police K-9 dog Gabby receives ‘medal of valor’ for not running from gunfire in 2018 Gabby the K-9 was awarded the South Carolina medal of valor for staying put during the Jan. 16, 2018, incident where her handler Randy Clinton of the York County Sheriff's Office and three other officers were shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gabby the K-9 was awarded the South Carolina medal of valor for staying put during the Jan. 16, 2018, incident where her handler Randy Clinton of the York County Sheriff's Office and three other officers were shot.

A police officer in Ohio is earning accolades for refusing a bribe. Some are even calling for a promotion.

Ron Gardner, a compliance officer with the Kent Police Department, was writing a parking ticket for a car parked beside an expired meter, officials said in a Facebook post. When the driver offered Girl Scout cookies in exchange for a free pass, Gardner refused the bribe, police said.

The department honored Gardner with its “Employee of the Week” award for his ability to resist the tempting, tasty bribe.

“While we do not (accept) bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies?” the Police Department wrote in the Facebook post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Facebook users agreed.

“If (the) dude was able to pass up girl scout cookies as a bribe, he needs a promotion and raise!” one person said. “(He’s) stronger than most, because the cookies could corrupt the strongest of men.”

Another person said “You’re stronger than me! Especially if they were thin mints!”