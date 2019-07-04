Crash at California bus stop leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

Two people were killed and a third was injured when an SUV crashed into a California bus stop.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports two men died when the vehicle crashed into a bus stop in San Diego around 11 a.m. Thursday.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the accident in the Mission Valley neighborhood is under investigation.