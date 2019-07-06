‘It was like a war zone.’ Gas explosion rocks South Florida mall, injuring at least 20 people

Storefronts rocked by explosion in Plantation A gas explosion injured multiple people at Fountains Plaza in Plantation, and videos posted to social media show storefronts rocked by the devastation and debris scattered in the parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A gas explosion injured multiple people at Fountains Plaza in Plantation, and videos posted to social media show storefronts rocked by the devastation and debris scattered in the parking lot.

A possible gas explosion at a Broward County shopping center blasted through a section of the plaza on Saturday afternoon near an LA Fitness, injuring several people and leading to a search-and-rescue mission for others who might be trapped.

The blast happened across from the Fountains shops along busy University Drive in Plantation. The likely ground zero was a vacant pizza restaurant undergoing renovation, but authorities on the scene have yet to confirm the site of the blast.

Reports of the blast came in about 11:30 a.m. and fire crews were called to the now-closed Pizzafire at 1025 S. University Dr. The pizza chain has locations in Ohio and New Jersey but does not list a Florida store on its website. Yelp users have reported the Plantation location as closed.

“Thank goodness, at this point, nobody was killed,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon. “As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse.”

Authorities said 21 or 22 people were injured. Two patients in serious condition were taken by ambulance to Broward Health Medical Center. One of those injured was transported as a Level 1 Trauma patient.

Those looking for missing loved ones should visit Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW Second Pl.

A man carries a girl after an explosion injured multiple people at the Fountains shops in Plantation on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Joshua Prezant For the Miami Herald

Several storefronts were heavily damaged but most of the impact was confined to the LA Fitness and the pizza store, Gordon said.





Ruptured gas lines were found amid the rubble. A Broward County “technical rescue team” was dispatched to the mall and firefighters were searching the rubble with dogs, “but we believe we’ve found everyone,” Gordon said.

Sheet metal and building debris blasted across the shopping mall’s parking lot. The explosion launched the debris at cars and storefronts, shattering windows, denting metal and downing trees.

Windows blew out at the LA fitness, which was busy with customers on a Saturday morning. A section of a nearby building, where the vacant pizza store is located, was leveled in the blast.

LA Fitness customers calmly evacuated the building to the sounds of bleating fire alarms. Some appeared injured.





All stores at the area shopping plazas have been closed until further notice. Surrounding roads, including University Drive near Peters Road, also have been blockaded by police.





A man is carried out on a strecher by fire rescue personnel after an explosion injured multiple people at the Fountain shops in Plantation on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Joshua Prezant For the Miami Herald

A Plantation building official was on scene, checking the damage of surrounding structures and determining if they are inhabitable. TECO Peoples Gas also responded and has shut off the lines to the mall.

The explosion appears to have originated at the Pizzafire, said witness Michael Lind, a contractor and former firefighter who helped evacuate people from nearby businesses. He said the force of the blast shattered windows of nearby businesses and caused the gym’s roof to collapse.





“The vacant shop being remodeled was the one that exploded,” he said. “The only thing that was left was some of the framework. It exploded both ways, it went north, south and to the west. It blew the windows out at LA fitness and it collapsed the roof.”

Lind said he called 911, telling the operator to “ send everything they had.”

He said he smelled gas, and that some people were bleeding.

“It was like a war zone,” Lind said. “I’ve seen buildings blow up in the past but I’ve never seen it like this. it was just so much debris. The sheet metal was twisted. There was a lot of energy behind that explosion.”

Gas explosion rocks LA Fitness, injures multiple people at Fountains shops in Plantation Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

Residents several miles away in Davie felt the boom and started hearing sirens immediately.





“All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until fire personnel can determine that it is safe to return,” the Plantation Police Department posted on Twitter. “Please do not come into this area if possible.”





Video shot by Guillermo Villa after he crawled out from under his car pic.twitter.com/3GqvyoWwXg — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) July 6, 2019

Guillermo Villa, 56, was in the area Saturday morning and needed to charge his Tesla.

So he dropped his wife off at TooJay’s deli in the Fountains shopping plaza to sip coffee and drove to the south end of the parking lot, where a row of Tesla supercharging stations sit.

He got out, grabbed the charger and was about to plug in his car when he heard and felt an explosion.

“I thought it was a bomb when I heard it,” he said.

Villa looked up and saw a plume of dust as debris began to fall from the sky.

“It was like rain of pieces of building,” he said. “I got under my car. My whole body wouldn’t fit so I got whatever I could under it and prayed.”

Villa waited for what felt like minutes and then scooted our from under his car and began to record. Video he shot on his cellphone shows the surrounding area cast in dust like a fog, his car covered in small tree branches.

Sheets of what appeared to be industrial roofing lie twisted in the parking lot, along with drywall and other debris large and small.

Christina J, who declined to give her last name, was working at LA Fitness in the Kids Club around 11:30 a.m. when she heard a bang.

“We just felt the whole building shake,” she said. “The ceilings started collapsing in. The windows blew in.”

She saw two bright lights at the time of the explosion, which immediately sent gym members scrambling in a panic to the exits. Parents rushed to find get their children.

There was no screaming or running, she said, but “everyone was trying to get out.”

Gas explosion rocks LA Fitness, injures multiple people at Fountains shops in Plantation Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

Outside, water was everywhere, presumably from a burst water line. She said there was dust heavy in the air, but no smoke. Car alarms blared.

She found her husband, William, who had just arrived at the place to pick her up. They were both unhurt, but their car, like many in the immediate parking lot, was damaged, it’s front windshield blown in.

Allison and Kathy Thibert, who live about two miles away near Mirror Lake Elementary, said the blast shook their whole house.





Thibert’s husband, Richard, was outside looking in the opposite direction and saw a flash.

“Everything shook,” said Thibert, who went with her daughter, Allison, to the Fountains shopping plaza across the street to see the scene after learning of the site of the explosion.

“At first he thought it was a storm and I said ‘this isn’t lightning.’”







Explosion video out of Plantation. Requesting additional rescues from other cities. University and Peters pic.twitter.com/8eIebll8AN — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

The area is best known for the nearby Fountains shopping center, which in 1987 and is known for its for its red-brick design.

The complex of stores and restaurants in the area, just north of Interstate 595 west of Fort Lauderdale, features Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Red Lobster and the L.A. Fitness.