Teacher missing after rescuing student from rip current, Virginia Beach officials say

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Searchers are out for a second day looking for a teacher who went missing in the ocean after rescuing a student from a rip current, according to officials in Virginia Beach.

The 35-year-old teacher went missing at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after he rescued a 13-year-old from the ocean near the Little Island State Park in Virginia Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard and first responders searched for the man all night, and smaller boats are out Wednesday morning, according to WAVY.

The search is focused around False Cape State Park, just north of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the station reports.

Two teachers were with a group of 20 students from a Norfolk synagogue at the beach, WVEC reports.

City officials said swimming is illegal on that stretch of beach and it was a red flag day, meaning conditions were dangerous in the ocean, according to WVEC.

“Water is pulling in two different directions. The in-shore current’s going north, the outer current’s going south, so it’s kinda making it difficult for search patterns, as well as the water is in rough conditions,” Cat Watson with the City of Virginia Beach EMS said, according to WTKR.

“There are red flags in the Sandbridge area, and this happened on a beach where swimming is prohibited,” Watson told WTKR.

EMS took the teen to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials told The Virginian-Pilot.

Officials are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified, the newspaper reports.





