Giant cactus impales windshield after driver crosses median, Arizona firefighters say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Touching a single spine of a prickly cactus can be painful enough. So what happens when an entire cactus comes crashing through a driver’s windshield?

That’s exactly what happened to a driver in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, but “miraculously, no injuries were reported,” according to the Northwest Fire District.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m., authorities wrote in a Twitter post sharing a photo of the crash. The picture shows a gigantic saguaro impaling the windshield of the car.

Fire District spokesperson Crystal Kasnoff said the driver went over the median on a road and struck the large, prickly cactus, 3TV reports. The saguaro narrowly missed the driver, KOLD reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities took a man into custody following the wreck, according to KVOA.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo said a 911 call reported the median-crossing, cactus-hitting driver, who did have minor injuries and appeared to be impaired, the Arizona Daily Star reports.

The one-car crash occurred around East Orange Grove Road and North First Avenue, according to the Daily Star.

Video recorded by KVOA from the scene shows the car partially on a sidewalk, its front pointing the opposite direction of traffic.