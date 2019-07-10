Man mistakenly released from Florida jail arrested in Georgia — he’s facing murder charge

Eric Vail, 28, of Miami was mistakenly released from Broward County Jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Broward Sheriff's Office

A man who was mistakenly released from a Broward jail May 30 has been arrested in Jesup, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.

Eric Vail, who is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 26 murder of Wadarius Harris in West Park, will be extradited to Broward.

According to BSO, members of the department’s SWAT/Fugitive Unit, who are also part of the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, have been looking for Vail since May 30.

BSO blamed Vail’s release on a communication issue with the courts. In a timeline released last month, BSO said it never received paperwork that said Vail had a first-degree murder charge. So when the second-degree murder charge was dropped, he was released, BSO said.





The task force, working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Police Department, found Vail Wednesday in a mobile home in Jesup.

“Vail resisted at first and barricaded himself inside the mobile home,” BSO said.

After a three-hour standoff, Vail was taken into custody.