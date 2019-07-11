Florida mom faces felony charge after filming girl lick tongue depressor, put it back

Tongue depressors. Welleschik https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mundspatel.jpg

A Florida woman who filmed her daughter licking a tongue depressor is now charged with a felony, according to a report by the New York Daily News.

In a viral video, the 10-year-old daughter of 30-year-old Cori Ward is seen taking a tongue depressor from a jar at a doctor’s office in Jacksonville. She licks it and puts it back into the glass jar, placed next to a sign that says, “Please do not touch medical supplies.”

Ward, who recorded the video, was arrested Thursday morning by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on a charge of tampering with consumer products without regard for possible death or bodily injury, jail records show.

The Daily News reports the video was filmed at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center and posted to Snapchat. Someone else recorded the video and posted it to Facebook, where it was widely shared.

In a video interview with News4Jax, Ward said she was “just being silly” with her children at the doctor’s office after a long wait.

“It’s ruined my life right now,” she told the local news station.

Ward is being held at the Duval County Jail without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.