Watch dramatic explosion blow a KFC into smithereens and light up North Carolina sky
A blast cut through the stillness of a North Carolina town early Thursday morning, lighting up the night sky and flattening a fast-food restaurant.
Video shows the moment a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Eden suddenly erupted and sent debris flying into the air.
The blast even shook items inside nearby Eden Drug, which caught the explosion on its surveillance cameras.
Other businesses had broken windows after the explosion, which was felt on the “Virginia state line,” RockinghamNow reports.
Social media users said they heard a “loud boom” and felt their houses shake, according to comments on the Eden Police Department’s Facebook page.
No one was hurt in the explosion, and its cause is still under investigation, according to WXII.
The night before, a restaurant worker smelled gas, and someone called officials, WGHP reported.
“KFC officials said in a statement Thursday that the company plans to rebuild in the same location after officials conclude their investigation,” RockinghamNow reports.
Eden is in Rockingham County and about 35 miles north of Greensboro.
