House where Manson murders happened for sale at $1.988 million: See it

The official listing doesn’t mention the infamous murders, but the home where two people were killed in 1969 at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers is up for sale for $1.98 million.

The home at 3311 Waverly Drive has changed owners several times since the grisly day when supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were slain, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the listing.

The house hit the market about a week ago. The last time it sold was in 1998, the LA Times reported.

Redfin calls the house a “very rare opportunity to own a home with breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views. This classic 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story home with a pool is nestled in the prime location north of the Rowena Reservoir. Featuring front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown Los Angeles, while the rear offers Griffith Park, Glendale and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains.”

The 1,655-square-foot, two bedroom, one-and-a-half bath house hits the market just before the release of the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” which recalls that late-1960s era. Actress Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the movie that carries several story lines.

The LaBianca murders followed a wave of violence in Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles that took the lives of Tate, an actress, and four others.

In this August 11, 1969 file photo the Hilltop home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz district, about five miles northwest of the downtown section where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were found murdered. One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale. The home in the hilly Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain the night after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon. AP

The home has an expansive living room with gas fireplace and Italian tile floors that opens onto a formal dining room. Outside, there is a large yard, a covered patio, pool, lush greenery and mature fruit trees.

“Truly, one of a kind,” the listing calls the property.

The house is listed with Robert Giambalvo of Redfin.

The house falls outside a California law requiring that buyers are informed of a death occurring on a property in the past three years, the Los Angeles Times reported, but Giambalvo told the newspaper he noted the event on the multiple listing service, and said agents should make sure they do their research before showing it.