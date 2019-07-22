‘Barefoot Marines?’ Five pairs of boots found mysteriously scattered on NC Outer Banks

Cape Lookout National Seashore

On a remote island off North Carolina, park rangers with Cape Lookout National Seashore say, “we find all kinds of things washed up on the shores of Shackleford Banks.”

But this was Marine debris of a different kind, with a capital “M” for Marine Corps, the National Seashore said on Facebook.

Seashore staff found five pairs of boots mysteriously scattered down the beach on Shackleford Banks, a barrier island off Beaufort, North Carolina and part of the National Parks Service’s Cape Lookout National Seashore.

“We find all kinds of things washed up on the shores of Shackleford Banks. Some of it is flotsam (things ‘stolen’ by the tide and floating in the ocean) and some of it is jetsam (things deliberately thrown overboard), we’re not sure how to define these pairs of boots that were found scattered along the beach recently,” Seashore staff posted on Facebook.

“We’re hoping that there aren’t 5 barefoot Marines having to explain what happened to their boots!” the post said.

