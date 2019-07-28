AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.

Trump lashed out in tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States." It was the president's latest assault on a prominent lawmaker, and the people he represents, two weeks after he sparked nationwide controversy with racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president's governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals. Statements from a spokesman for the state's Republican governor and from the lieutenant governor defended Cummings' district and its people.

Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.

"As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded," Trump tweeted. "Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

___

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn't stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders' call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump's pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.

The politicians are depicting a system in meltdown. The numbers point to a different story, not as dire and more nuanced.

Government surveys show that about 90% of the population has coverage , largely preserving gains from President Barack Obama's years. Independent experts estimate that more than half of the roughly 30 million uninsured people in the country are eligible for health insurance through existing programs.

Lack of coverage was a growing problem in 2010 when Democrats under Obama passed his health law. Now the bigger issue seems to be that many people with insurance are struggling to pay their deductibles and copays.

"We need to have a debate about coverage and cost, and we have seen less focus on cost than we have on coverage," said Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet. He is among the Democratic presidential candidates who favor building on the current system, not replacing it entirely, as does Sanders. "The cost issue is a huge issue for the country and for families," Bennet said.

___

2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing

ROME (AP) — Two American teenagers who were classmates at a California high school spent a second night in a Rome jail Saturday after they were interrogated for hours about their alleged roles in the murder of an Italian policeman.

Investigators contended in written statements Saturday that the pair had confessed to their roles in the grisly slaying. Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, a member of the storied Carabinieri paramilitary corps, was stabbed eight times, allegedly by one of the teens, leaving him bleeding on a street close to the teens' upscale hotel near Rome's Tiber River.

Italian authorities identified the two as Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, and said they were born in San Francisco.

Police said they were apparently vacationing in the Italian capital without family members.

In the detention order, Elder is described as repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old officer, who had just returned to duty a few days earlier from his honeymoon.

___

Russian police arrest over 1,000 in Moscow election protest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police cracked down fiercely Saturday on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some people and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for Moscow city council. Police also stormed into a TV station broadcasting the protest.

Police wrestled with protesters around the mayor's office, sometimes charging into the crowd with their batons raised. State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti cited police as saying 1,074 were arrested over the course of the protests, which lasted more than seven hours.

Along with the arrests of the mostly young demonstrators, several opposition activists who wanted to run for the council were arrested throughout the city before the protest. Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling an unauthorized protest.

The protesters, who police said numbered about 3,500, shouted slogans including "Russia will be free!" and "Who are you beating?" One young woman was seen bleeding heavily after being struck on the head.

Helmeted police barged into Navalny's video studio as it was conducting a YouTube broadcast of the protest and arrested program leader Vladimir Milonov. Police also searched Dozhd, an internet TV station that was covering the protest, and its editor-in-chief, Alexandra Perepelova, was ordered to undergo questioning at the Investigative Committee.

___

Hong Kong protesters target police use of force in march

HONG KONG (AP) — A sea of black-shirted protesters, some with bright yellow helmets and masks but many with just backpacks, marched down a major street in central Hong Kong on Sunday in the latest rally in what has become a summer of protest.

The march followed a short rally at Chater Garden, a park in the financial district, against the police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other force to break up a protest the previous Sunday.

Police had denied permission to the organizers to march to the Sheung Wan district, where the tear gas was used. In a surprise move, the protesters headed in the opposite direction.

Chanting "Add oil," a phrase that roughly means "Keep up the fight," they walked past government and police headquarters. Their destination was unclear.

Hong Kong has been wracked by protests for seven weeks, as opposition to an extradition bill has morphed into demands for the resignation of the city's leader and an investigation into whether police have used excessive force in quelling the protests.

___

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp 'loophole'

Residents signing up for food stamps in Minnesota are provided a brochure about domestic violence, but it doesn't matter if they even read the pamphlet. The mere fact it was made available could allow them to qualify for government food aid if their earnings or savings exceed federal limits.

As odd as that might sound, it's not actually unusual.

Thirty-eight other states also have gotten around federal income or asset limits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by using federal welfare grants to produce materials informing food stamp applicants about other available social services. Illinois, for example, produced a flyer briefly listing 21 services, a website and email address and a telephone number for more information.

The tactic was encouraged by former President Barack Obama's administration as a way for states to route federal food aid to households that might not otherwise qualify under a strict enforcement of federal guidelines. Now President Donald Trump's administration is proposing to end the practice — potentially eliminating food stamps for more than 3 million of the nation's 36 million recipients.

The proposed rule change, outlined this past week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has highlighted the ideological clash between Trump's attempts to tighten government entitlement programs and efforts in some states to widen the social safety net.

___

1 dead, 11 others shot at community event in Brooklyn park

NEW YORK (AP) — Gunfire at a large, outdoor event in Brooklyn killed one man and injured at least 11 others late Saturday night, police said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday morning that the shooting in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."

A New York City police spokesman said around 3:30 a.m. Sunday that 12 people had been shot, including a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital. Police said the man was shot once in the head. The spokesman did not know the man's identity.

No arrests have been made, and police did not offer any details about possible suspects. Police did not have details regarding the conditions of the other 11 people injured and said the investigation was ongoing, as of 5:45 a.m.

At least six people had been transported to local hospitals by just after midnight, with some in serious condition, a New York City fire department spokesman said earlier. He described the scene at the time as "fluid."

___

Utah won't get enhanced funding for partial Medicaid boost

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration has rejected Utah's planned request for enhanced federal funding for partial expansion of its Medicaid program, state officials said Saturday.

A statement released Saturday by Gov. Gary Herbert, Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson, all Republicans, said the White House told Utah officials late Friday that the state's waiver request awaiting formal submission wouldn't be approved.

The statement expressed disappointment but said the move doesn't change the state's April expansion of Medicaid coverage to additional low-income residents.

Instead, the administration's position dealt with the state's desire for the federal government to cover a larger share of the costs although Utah's planned expansion wouldn't extend eligibility to as many people as would the federal care overhaul.

Utah lawmakers earlier this year voters scaled back the Medicaid expansion approved by voters in November.

___

Tyson keeps museum post after sexual misconduct probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against him.

A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson "remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium."

The statement said museum officials would not comment further "because this is a confidential personnel matter."

Tyson was accused of behaving inappropriately with two women in an article published in November on the website Patheos.

In one episode from 2009, Katelyn Allers, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, said Tyson put his hand under the shoulder part of her dress while exploring her tattoo of the solar system to see if it included Pluto. Allers said the behavior was "creepy."

___

WBC's Ramirez gets TKO in super lightweight unification bout

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — WBC champion Jose Ramirez saw an opening — and quickly ended the world super lightweight unification bout against WBO champ Maurice Hooker.

Ramirez delivered a series of brutal punches, pinning hometown favorite against the ropes in the sixth round before referee Mark Nelson stepped in and stopped the scheduled 12-round bout.

"He didn't know how hard I hit until the moment came," Ramirez said.

Two lefts to the head knocked stunned hometown favorite Hooker into the ropes. The WBC champion from California then kept punching until Nelson ended the fight.

"It was a good stoppage. I was hurt," Hooker said. "I will be back. This isn't the end for me."